‘An immeasurable loss’: Dutch giants Ajax in mourning as teenage star Noah Gesser dies in tragic car accident

Dutch side Ajax have announced that highly-rated 16-year-old youth player Noah Gesser has passed away along with his brother following a car accident in Utrecht on Friday evening.

Gesser and his 18-year-old brother died after a car in which they were traveling collided with a taxi on the United Nations Road in IJsselstein, the club revealed after police initially refused to confirm the identities of the victims.

The driver of the taxi, meanwhile, was taken to hospital but is not thought to have sustained serious injuries.

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away," the club announced in a statement.

Ajax is diep geraakt door het tragische overlijden van jeugdspeler Noah Gesser. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar zijn familie, vrienden en nabestaanden. 💔🕊️ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 31, 2021

"The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

"At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible news will be discussed. A minute of silence will be held before the matches start and the Ajax players will wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss."

Gesser was considered by talent scouts to be among the finest members of Ajax's famed youth academy in recent seasons, and had recently been promoted to the club's under-17 squad after scoring 13 goals in just six games for Ajax's under-16 team after he moved to the Amsterdam club from amateur side Alphense Boys in 2018.

"A friend of mine has trained with him – they also played against each other three weeks ago," one social media commenter wrote in response to the tragic news.

"He was an incredible talent and he could decide a game by himself. RIP."

A friend of mine has trained with him, they also played against eachother 3 weeks ago! He was an incredible talent and he could decide a game by himself. Rip! — Elmar Postema (@PostemaElmar) July 31, 2021

Devastating beyond words. God bless that young mans family RIP. 💙💙 — THE REAL John Mason (@johnmasonrtid) July 31, 2021

Devastating news - so young. Can’t imagine what his poor family must be going through — Nicola Cookson (@nicola_cookson) July 31, 2021

"Devastating beyond words," added another. "God bless that young man's family. RIP."

"Devastating news – so young," said a third, who also noted the loss of Gesser's older brother.

"Can’t imagine what his poor family must be going through."