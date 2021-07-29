NBA star Jaxson Hayes arrested after being ‘tasered in brawl with policeman’ – reports

New Orleans Pelicans star Jaxson Hayes was booked for a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and hospitalized to treat minor injuries after allegedly being involved in a violent altercation, according to reports.

Local police were called to a domestic disturbance in a still unidentified town in the Los Angeles area.

When they attempted to enter the premises, Hayes reportedly got physical and a brawl broke out.

But so serious was the scuffle that police had to put out a radio call that an "officer needs help," according to US outlet TMZ.

Jaxson Hayes was arrested last night after an alleged altercation with police, per @TMZ.Both Hayes and an officer were treated at a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/4zt8IVdS7T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2021

Hayes was shipped to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries, with the officer also seeking treatment, and at present their condition is still unknown.

Later that afternoon, the imposing 6'ft 11in, 220lbs star was reportedly charged for battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony, with his bail set at $25,000.

Around two-and-a-half hours after that, he posted the amount and was a free man again while the Pelicans released a statement.

"We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes," it began.

"We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

An eighth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, Hayes played one season for the Texas Long Horns before being picked up by the NBA.

Across two seasons in New Orleans, he has started just 17 games but is one of several young stars with the Pelicans such as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram fighting for recognition.