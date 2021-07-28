 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Get the camel drivers!’ German cycling official in racism row after using slur to urge rider to chase down rivals

28 Jul, 2021 13:29
German cycling official Patrick Moster was heard making the comments. © Twitter
The sporting director of the German Cycling Union has apologized after being heard yelling “get the camel drivers!” at one of his team in an effort to encourage him to catch rivals from Algeria and Eritrea.

Patrick Moster was heard shouting the remarks at rider Nikias Arndt during the men’s individual time trial event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The broadcast clearly picked up Moster repeating the words ‘Hol die Kameltreiber!’ (catch the camel drivers!) as he chased after Arndt, who had Azzedine Lagab of Algeria and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea in front of him.

The embarrassed German broadcasters apologized, and Moster later issued a statement of his own.

“In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden we have here at the moment, I have missed my choice of words. I am so sorry, I can only sincerely apologize. I didn't want to disrespect anyone,” said the 54-year-old former cyclist.

Arndt, who ended up finishing 19th, poured scorn on the cycling official from his team.  

"I am appalled by the incidents at today's Olympic time trial and would like to distance myself clearly from the statements of the sporting director. Such words are not acceptable," Arndt tweeted.

“The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness. I represent these values 100% and take my hat off to all the great athletes who have come from all over the world here in Tokyo!”

But that might not be the end of the matter, with President of the Germany Olympic Committee, Alfons Hormann, expressing his dissatisfaction.

“It is important that Patrick Moster apologized immediately after the competition. We will seek a personal conversation with him today and deal with the situation,” said Horman.

Wednesday’s event was won by Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic, who finished over a minute ahead of Dutchman Tom Mumoulin and Rohan Dennis of Australia.

