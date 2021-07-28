 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish ace Badosa leaves court in WHEELCHAIR as fears grow for tennis stars in sweltering heat at Tokyo Olympics

28 Jul, 2021 09:20
Badosa was wheeled off court in stifling Tokyo heat. © Reuters
Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has increased concerns about heat exhaustion at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, after the 23-year-old had to be wheelchaired out of her quarterfinal against Marketa Vondrousova.

The Barcelona-based star was hoping to surpass a career best performance at the French Open earlier this year, where she similarly reached this stage of a competition by beating the same opponent in the last 16.

But Vondrousova came flying out of the tracks this time and was blatantly less affected by the grueling conditions.

As the Czech took the first set 6-3, Badosa could continue no longer and was forced to retire.

Vondrousova, who beat home crowd favorite Naomi Osaka in the last round, now advances to the semi-finals.

Hardly able to celebrate a victory in such circumstances, she went over to Badosa to embrace her and wish her all the best as harrowing scenes played out.

Attended by a group of coaches and officials, with an ice pack to her head and air con blowing in her face, the world number 29 slumped in her chair apparently suffering a heat stroke and could not make it off court.

With a towel over her head, she had to be wheelchaired away, and one onlooker commented that there is no chance she will return to play mixed doubles with her partner Pablo Carreño later today.

The development follows an outburst from men's world number 2 Daniil Medvedev, who during his third round tie with Fabio Fognini asked: "I can finish the match but I can die. If I die, are you going to be responsible?"

"I felt like my diaphragm has blocked," the Russian later said. "I couldn't breathe properly. It was the most humid day we had so far - maybe the hottest."

With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees, it seems organizers are tempting fate and may only take proper action once a real tragedy has occurred.

