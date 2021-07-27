‘Blooper of the year’: Striker ridiculed for INCREDIBLE MISS in Argentine top-flight match (VIDEO)

Footage of a football "blooper of the year" has gone viral, after a striker fired off a horror miss in the Argentine Primera Division during a match between the boyhood clubs of all time greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at Argentinos Juniors' Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, which was renamed as such in 2004 to honor the World Cup winner's debut in the sport there in 1976 before heading to Boca Juniors some four years later.

Deep into stoppage time, Nicolas Reniero latched on to a terrible back pass from a defender for Newell's Old Boys, who first discovered a young Lionel Messi prior to his move to Barcelona at the turn of the Millenium.

Rounding their goalkeeper Alan Aguerre, Reniero was met with an open goal after doing all the hard work.

Es el blooper de la fecha. Insólito gol que erró Nicolás Reniero. pic.twitter.com/bI0pWIumEz — 𝙅𝘿🎙 (@JuannDis) July 27, 2021

Yet the 26-year-old fluffed his lines completely.

And shortly after skying the ball from six yards out, a local commentator named him the author of the "Blooper of the Year".

The clip has already been seen over a million times, with Reniero told by unimpressed fans online to find a new profession while accused of match-fixing or betting on a 1-0 outcome.

90+1' | 1-0 | Reniero of Argentinos Juniors, who missed a sitter earlier, has just missed an open goal from 6 yards after rounding Alan Aguerre. Unbelievable. #Newells#LigaAFA#AAAJvNOB — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) July 27, 2021

Thankfully that was the scoreline Argentinos won by thanks to a Lucas Villalba effort in the 87th minute, and Reniero was saved from more volatile abuse.

With only two games gone in the Argentine top flight as well, this was their first victory in the 2021 campaign.

But the target man will hope that someone comes along and swiftly takes his crown for the prematurely won worst miss of the season, with TNT describing it as "incredible but real" and analyst Fabian Godoy predicting that Reniero would not "be able to sleep" last night.