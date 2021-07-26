Football ace Ronaldinho admits ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is ‘in my heart’, brandishes huge bottle of wine on Italy jolly

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has brandished a huge bottle of wine while enjoying a holiday in Italy and has spoken of his relationship with the country's former prime minister and ex-AC Milan owner, Silvio Berlusconi.

The Ballon d'Or-winning football icon was bought by Berlusconi for the Rossoneri for around $23 million in 2008.

Driven out of Catalonia by then-newly appointed Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who was fearful of his party-loving influence on a young Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho's powers were already beginning to fade by the time he rocked up in the San Siro, although he still became a fan favorite there.

His place in club history is secure by helping them to their last Serie A title in 2011 before total dominance from Juventus only broken by cross-city rivals Inter this May crept in.

Paul Pogba and Ronaldinho catching a vibe out in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TpYx8nXCue — utdreport (@utdreport) July 6, 2021

The 41-year-old, who had a 2020 to forget that was mostly spent in a Paraguayan prison thanks to a fake passport mix up, is enjoying a much better summer this time round.

Captured partying in Miami with Paul Pogba, he is now in Italy where he spent three memorable years, and was asked to comment on the takeover of Monza by Berlusconi ,which is now chaired by hometown hero Adriano Galliani.

Berlusconi bought the club in 2018 after selling AC Milan 18 months beforehand, and also installed his younger brother, Paolo, as president.

Winning promotion to Serie B after the 2019-2020 season, the club has never reached the top flight, although they made the playoffs last season.

When Ronaldinho was probed on a few pressing matters by Tuttomercatoweb, his history in Italy naturally arose.

"I’ve received a warm welcome and I am happy," he said of his experiences in country on the whole.

"I am still following Milan. They are doing well, they are a top club and I hope they will continue like this.

"I bring Berlusconi and Galliani in my heart. I am waiting for Monza in Serie A."

Additionally asked about the future of his former protege and the dire financial straits his first big European club after PSG find themselves in, Ronaldinho said that he hoped Barcelona solve their problems and that Messi "must remain because he is the history of Barça".

Ronaldinho later showed off a huge bottle of wine on Instagram and praised an "important opportunity" to promote a collaboration with Fabio Cardella, which he described as "so good".

Like Berlusconi, Cordella is also a businessman with his fingers in football. He was recently the sporting director of Budapest Honved FC.