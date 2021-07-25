More medals for Russians: Top taekwondo talents Tatiana Minina and Mikhail Artamonov earn silver and bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

A day after Mikhail Artamonov claimed bronze in the men’s 58kg category on Saturday, Tatiana Minina has taken silver in the women’s 57kg competion to cap a strong weekend for Russian taekwondo athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

A bantamweight silver medalist at the World Championships in 2017, Minina added the third of her European Championships gold medals in Sofia earlier this year, and has continued her formidable run by only missing out to American Anastasija Zolotic in Japan.

Minina beat Iranian refugee Kimia Alizade to set up the meeting with Olympics debutant Zolotic, succumbing 25-17 in the final.

"You fall asleep late, get up early and sleep during the day," the CSKA Moscow athlete told her thousands of followers on Instagram last week, addressing the potential issue of jetlag after arriving in Ishikawa.

"But I have already gradually acclimatized. We sleep, eat, exercise and enjoy the views here."

Taiwan's Lo Chia-Ling and Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun took bronze, which Artamonov, who is part of the same club, also earned on Saturday.

The result sealed another memorable moment in the career of the man who turned 24 on Tuesday.

Artamonov's haul of eight major senior honors includes two gold medals at 2018, winning the Rome Grand Prix and the European Championships in Kazan.