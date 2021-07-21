G'day! Aussie city Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics after ‘foregone conclusion’ vote

Brisbane will host the 2032 edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it has been announced, following an 'uncontested vote' in Tokyo. It will see the Games return to Australia for the first time since Sydney 2000.

Officials at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had insisted that the decision to award Brisbane the Games was not a “done deal” even though the city was the organization’s preferred choice and the bid essentially faced no competition.

The city merely needed the decision to be ratified by IOC delegates, which was confirmed following final statements from the bid team at a meeting in Tokyo ahead of this summer’s Games.

The main venue for Brisbane’s Olympic events will be the redeveloped Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba. Two athletes’ villages are planned – one in Brisbane and another on the Gold Coast.

After the announcement was confirmed, Brisbane's CBD riverside erupted in a fireworks celebration which had been planned with the result already in the bag.

In an effort to streamline the bidding process and avoid undue costs, the IOC had handed Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February, leaving potential rivals such as Doha in Qatar and Budapest in Hungary effectively out of the picture.

The Brisbane Games will be the third to be held in Australia, after Sydney in 2000 and Melbourne in 1956, and estimated cost has been put at $5 billion.

“My government is proud to be supporting this opportunity for Brisbane and southeast Queensland,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison while making his case via video link in the final pitch on Wednesday.

“The Australian and Queensland governments are fully funding the infrastructure projects to be delivered in preparation for the Games, ensuring that they deliver for Brisbane 2032, but also leave a lasting legacy.”

The event will head to the eastern Australian city after editions in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.