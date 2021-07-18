 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Uzbekistani Olympics staff member arrested over allegation of rape of woman in National Stadium after closing ceremony rehearsal

18 Jul, 2021 12:01
The Japan National Stadium will be used for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games © Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an Uzbekistani part-time member of staff at the Olympic Games over the alleged rape of a woman which reportedly took place inside the Japan National Stadium, according to local media.

The suspect was named as Davronbek Rahmatullayev, a 30-year-old university student, who TBS reported is accused of sexually assaulted the woman in her 20s on stadium premises on Friday.

Upon being taken into custody on suspicion of coerced intercourse, the accused is said to have denied the allegations.

He reportedly claiming: "[She] did not dislike [the act]."

Tokyo police said that the victim was also employed part-time as a member of staff for the postponed games.

Meeting for the first time on the day of the alleged crime, the duo are said to have watched a rehearsal of the closing ceremony together from the stands.

The alleged incident is then said to have taken place once others had left the stadium.

