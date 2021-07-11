‘Hard as nails’: Blood-soaked UFC fighter & OnlyFans star Jessica Eye STICKS OUT TONGUE after suffering horror wound (GRAPHIC)

Gutsy UFC flyweight contender Jessica Eye fought on after suffering a horror injury in the middle of her forehead during her decision defeat to Jennifer Maia at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Brazilian star Maia improved her record to 19-7-1 with a unanimous decision win of 29–28, 29–28, 30–27.

After losing in the same manner to the division's ruler Valentina Shevchenko last November, the victory puts Maia back on track to take the Bullet on again in the near future.

Meanwhile, Eye slumped to 15-10, but demonstrated her bravery by powering on despite her ghastly knock - which was perhaps a taste of things to come considering Conor McGregor's horror leg fracture against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Jessica Eye suffered a nasty cut in the middle of her forehead

The fight was close throughout, and both women enjoyed success at intermittent periods.

Round 1 saw top striking from each combatant, and in the second, a clash of heads between Maia and Eye resulted in the gash on Eye's forehead.

The cutman did a great job of trying to close up the wound as the pair became covered in blood.

In Round 3, Eye continued to come forward despite her handicap, as Maia picked her off with counterpunches and sentenced her foe to her third loss in four outings.

Yet despite the defeat, Eye, who was maniacally captured sticking a bloodied tongue out to the camera in the clinch, captivated fans online.

That'll leave a mark

"You were awesome!" said one.

"These chicks are f*cking brutal I love it," raved another.

"She deserves a round of applause," it was also said.

"That's a bad chick."

But there were also plenty of jokers around who somewhat grotesquely called Eye things like Jessica "3rd" Eye and "quarter slot".

Jessica Eye now has a third eye……

People are saying "quarter slot" but I'm pretty sure you could fit a hockey puck if you tried

Other parties were disgusted and felt she had done enough to win the fight.

"Where do they find these judges?" it was asked.

Calling the fight a "robbery", they demanded reforms in the way bouts are scored.

Maia celebrated by posting proud photos of herself and her team, and of having her hand raised in the octagon by the referee.

"The victory is ours. What happiness," she wrote.

"Big thanks for all the displays of affection you are sending me," Maia added, while congratulated by compatriot and double champion GWOAT Amanda Nunes.

UFC boss Dana White later told reporters that Eye had received 13 stitches to the head wound.

“She’s tough as nails. There’s a logical thing that happens to you when you get split wide open like that and blood’s running all over your face into your eyes. She’s tough man, she’s a gamer,” said White

Eye – who has expanded her fame with an Only Fans account where she shares adult-themed content with paying subscribers – also took to Instagram.

"Hey guys I just want to say thank you from my team to all of these supporters," said Eye, posting a story from a bus.

"We feel we got robbed, we're gonna go back and check out the tape. But we appreciate everyone's support.

Then zooming in on her cut now with stiches she finished: "And holy sh*t! That was gnarly."