‘Devastated’: Boxing legend Eubank mourns death of ‘deep thinker’ son, 30, who ‘drowned on Dubai beach’ month after becoming a dad

British boxing legend Chris Eubank and his son, Chris Eubank Jr, have paid moving tributes after boxer and trainer Sebastian Eubank died aged 30 after reportedly drowning on a beach in Dubai, leaving behind a month-old son.

WBA interim middleweight champion Chris Jr was one of the first to break the news, writing: "Rest easy, little brother. I love you and you will be missed always" on Twitter while tagging his sibling.

"My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man – a righteous man," he added, alongside a photo of the pair as youngsters.

"[He] always put others before himself. A man of many talents – boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking, the list goes on – but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself."

"I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day," he admitted.

"I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone but you’ll always be in my heart, mind and spirit."

"Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful newborn son and I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion," Eubank added.

"And to everyone out there reading this right now, don't take any of your loved ones for granted.

"See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you, bro," he signed off.

Former two-weight middleweight and super middleweight world champion Chris Sr said in a statement: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

"My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

"He leaves his wife, Salma, his son, Raheem – born just a month ago – his mother, Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister, Emily and countless relatives and friends.

"Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies," Chris Sr explained.

"As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family."

Major names in the boxing world, including ex-light heavyweight champion Tony Bellew, offered their condolences to the family

The cause of death is unknown, with The Sun reporting that Sebastian was found dead on a beach after drowning.