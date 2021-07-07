Roger and out: Federer suffers historic Wimbledon low as he gets dumped out by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon campaign came to an end at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz as the Swiss icon was forced to endure his first-ever bagel in the tournament in a straight-sets quarter-final defeat.

Seeded 14th, Hurkacz saw off eight-time champion Federer 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 on Center Court at the All England Club – with the third set marking the first time the Swiss legend has failed to win at least one game in a set at Wimbledon.

And they say to never meet your heroes…@HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/Qri1uriPDF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

🇨🇭 Roger Federer has taken 5 bagel in his career #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/8b4M8RzSjT — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) July 7, 2021

Hurkacz just the second player to bagel Federer in the 21st century after Nadal in the 2008 Roland-Garros final — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 7, 2021

Hurkacz, who overcame Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, is now into a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, where he will meet either Matteo Berrettini of Italy or Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Turning 40 next month, Federer will be left to ponder if he can ever capture a last Grand Slam title to add to the 20 he has amassed during a remarkable career – a record he shares with Spanish icon Rafael Nadal.

An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

There is no way Federer's #Wimbledon career ends on a bagel, though.He will comeback. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2021

In the other semi-final, top seed Novak Djokovic will meet Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, as the Serb bids for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam overall and a sixth title on the grass of Wimbledon.