Roger and out: Federer suffers historic Wimbledon low as he gets dumped out by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz

7 Jul, 2021 17:39
Federer bowed out in the last eight at Wimbledon. © Reuters
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon campaign came to an end at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz as the Swiss icon was forced to endure his first-ever bagel in the tournament in a straight-sets quarter-final defeat.

Seeded 14th, Hurkacz saw off eight-time champion Federer 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 on Center Court at the All England Club – with the third set marking the first time the Swiss legend has failed to win at least one game in a set at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz, who overcame Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, is now into a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, where he will meet either Matteo Berrettini of Italy or Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Turning 40 next month, Federer will be left to ponder if he can ever capture a last Grand Slam title to add to the 20 he has amassed during a remarkable career – a record he shares with Spanish icon Rafael Nadal.

In the other semi-final, top seed Novak Djokovic will meet Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, as the Serb bids for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam overall and a sixth title on the grass of Wimbledon.  

