Roger and out: Federer suffers historic Wimbledon low as he gets dumped out by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz
Seeded 14th, Hurkacz saw off eight-time champion Federer 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 on Center Court at the All England Club – with the third set marking the first time the Swiss legend has failed to win at least one game in a set at Wimbledon.
And they say to never meet your heroes…@HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/Qri1uriPDF— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021
🇨🇭 Roger Federer has taken 5 bagel in his career #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/8b4M8RzSjT— TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) July 7, 2021
Hurkacz just the second player to bagel Federer in the 21st century after Nadal in the 2008 Roland-Garros final— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 7, 2021
Hurkacz, who overcame Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev in the previous round, is now into a first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, where he will meet either Matteo Berrettini of Italy or Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Turning 40 next month, Federer will be left to ponder if he can ever capture a last Grand Slam title to add to the 20 he has amassed during a remarkable career – a record he shares with Spanish icon Rafael Nadal.
An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏It's been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021
There is no way Federer's #Wimbledon career ends on a bagel, though.He will comeback.— José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 7, 2021
In the other semi-final, top seed Novak Djokovic will meet Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, as the Serb bids for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam overall and a sixth title on the grass of Wimbledon.