 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Stew are ya?! Italy star Bonucci BLOCKED by steward after celebrating with fans in hilarious Euro 2020 scenes (VIDEO)

7 Jul, 2021 10:10
Get short URL
Stew are ya?! Italy star Bonucci BLOCKED by steward after celebrating with fans in hilarious Euro 2020 scenes (VIDEO)
Leonardo Bonucci was stopped by a steward in strange scenes at Wembley. © Twitter
Italian star Leonardo Bonucci was the one on the receiving end of some defensive blocking for a change after he was accosted by a steward in a hilarious case of mistaken identity at Wembley.

Bonucci helped his team to victory over Spain in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday night, in a tense contest which was settled by a penalty shootout after ending 1-1 following extra time.

Spot-kick misses by Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata proved costly for Spain as Italy midfielder Jorginho casually stroked home the winning penalty – sending Azzurri fans into ecstasy in the Wembley crowd.

Also on rt.com Spot-on Italy sink Spain in shootout to book place in Euro 2020 final after high-class heavyweight showdown at Wembley

Juventus veteran Bonucci, 34, was desperate to join fans in the celebrations and went towards the stands, leaning over and extending his arms as one particularly passionate fan pounded the Italian crest on his chest.

RT
Bonucci joined the fans in the celebrations. © Twitter

Amid the pumped-up scenes, one pink-haired steward appeared to get confused about what exactly was going on, apparently mistaking Bonucci for a fan and grabbing him as he attempted to make his way back to the pitch.

The defender initially shot the steward a frown before laughing and hugging her.

Italy’s win set up a 10th major tournament final and a shot at a first European Championship title since 1968.

A pulsating game at Wembley ended 1-1 after normal time when Morata’s 80th-minute equalizer canceled out an opener 20 minutes earlier from Italy’s Federico Chiesa.

The teams could not be separated in extra time, meaning their fate would be decided from the spot.

Manuel Locatelli missed for Italy, but Bonucci, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi all then scored for Italy, while Olmo and Morata missed for Spain.

Chelsea man Jorginho then stepped up to stroke home the decisive effort.

RT
Jorginho tucked home the winner for Italy. © Reuters

Italian warhorse Bonucci later admitted the clash had been “the toughest game I have ever played.”

“I congratulate Spain for what they showed, but once again this Italy showed heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments,” he said.

“Now there is one more centimeter to go. It is incredible what we are doing. We will be back here in five days and we must have the same attitude to bring home this trophy that we have lacked for 50 years.”

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are now unbeaten in their last 33 games and will meet either England or Denmark in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies