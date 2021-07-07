Stew are ya?! Italy star Bonucci BLOCKED by steward after celebrating with fans in hilarious Euro 2020 scenes (VIDEO)

Italian star Leonardo Bonucci was the one on the receiving end of some defensive blocking for a change after he was accosted by a steward in a hilarious case of mistaken identity at Wembley.

Bonucci helped his team to victory over Spain in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday night, in a tense contest which was settled by a penalty shootout after ending 1-1 following extra time.

Spot-kick misses by Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata proved costly for Spain as Italy midfielder Jorginho casually stroked home the winning penalty – sending Azzurri fans into ecstasy in the Wembley crowd.

Juventus veteran Bonucci, 34, was desperate to join fans in the celebrations and went towards the stands, leaning over and extending his arms as one particularly passionate fan pounded the Italian crest on his chest.

Amid the pumped-up scenes, one pink-haired steward appeared to get confused about what exactly was going on, apparently mistaking Bonucci for a fan and grabbing him as he attempted to make his way back to the pitch.

The defender initially shot the steward a frown before laughing and hugging her.

Bonucci’s face when he realizes the steward thinks he’s a fan trying to get on the field is priceless.Bonucci laughing and giving her a hug after she realizes (probably with horror) her mistake is even more priceless.pic.twitter.com/bKTYPeNPKl — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 6, 2021

When the steward thought Bonucci was a fan trying to get back onto the pitch 🤣#ITAESP#Euro2020pic.twitter.com/SJ4QjmNMcm — Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) July 6, 2021

Italy’s win set up a 10th major tournament final and a shot at a first European Championship title since 1968.

A pulsating game at Wembley ended 1-1 after normal time when Morata’s 80th-minute equalizer canceled out an opener 20 minutes earlier from Italy’s Federico Chiesa.

The teams could not be separated in extra time, meaning their fate would be decided from the spot.

Manuel Locatelli missed for Italy, but Bonucci, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi all then scored for Italy, while Olmo and Morata missed for Spain.

Chelsea man Jorginho then stepped up to stroke home the decisive effort.

Italian warhorse Bonucci later admitted the clash had been “the toughest game I have ever played.”

“I congratulate Spain for what they showed, but once again this Italy showed heart, determination and the ability to push through difficult moments,” he said.

“Now there is one more centimeter to go. It is incredible what we are doing. We will be back here in five days and we must have the same attitude to bring home this trophy that we have lacked for 50 years.”

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are now unbeaten in their last 33 games and will meet either England or Denmark in Sunday’s final at Wembley.