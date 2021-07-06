‘The experience caught up with me’: Brit teen Raducanu opens up on Wimbledon exit after row erupts over ‘sexist’ McEnroe remarks

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has issued her first message since retiring from her fourth-round Wimbledon match with breathing difficulties – an incident which sparked a row after comments by US great John McEnroe.

Raducanu was unable to continue her match with Australian-Croatian star Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday after leaving the court for a medical timeout while trailing 4-6 0-3.

Raducanu, 18, appeared to suffer from stomach cramps and hyperventilation, with medical staff heard telling the youngster to “take deep breaths” as they reassured her.

There was widespread sympathy for the young star, who had captured the hearts of the nation as she enjoyed a dream run at her maiden appearance at a Grand Slam.

However, a row also broke out over her retirement when three-time former Wimbledon champion McEnroe suggested the occasion had “got a little bit too much” for her – sparking claims that the American was being a misogynist.

Raducanu herself has now spoken about the retirement, explaining her breathing issues and appearing to admit that a whirlwind tournament had “caught up with her.”

“I just wanted to let everyone know I am feeling much better this morning,” Raducanu said in a social media post.

“First up, I want to congratulate Ajla on an incredible performance and I’m sorry our match ended the way it did.

“I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me.

“At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy.

“The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on.

“I want to thank the people who have cheered me on every single match, I wanted to win so badly for you!

“Last night will go a long way to helping me learn what it takes to compete at the top.

“I will cherish everything we have achieved together this wee and come back stronger!

“Can’t wait to see what’s next on my journey,” Raducanu wrote in conclusion.

Speaking on the BBC, McEnroe had enraged some people online, with the 62-year-old being accused of sexism for suggesting that Raducanu was unable to handle the pressure of the situation.

“It appears it just got a little bit too much, as is understandable, particularly with what we’ve been talking about this over the last six weeks with [Naomi] Osaka not even here," McEnroe said.

“How much can players handle? It makes you look at the guys that have been around and the girls for so long – how well they can handle it. Hopefully she’ll learn from this experience.”

In response, journalist Harriet Minter fumed: "Is there anything more annoying than a man telling a woman she’s not hurt she’s just emotional? No, no there isn’t. Please ask him to stop.”

However, others such as TV personality Piers Morgan defended McEnroe, asserting that Raducanu needed to “toughen up” if she were to build on her success at Wimbledon.

Those comments triggered a Twitter back-and-forth with Morgan’s regular sparring partner Gary Lineker – while Brit tennis icon Andy Murray also pitched in, calling Morgan "harsh".

The pile-on has been against John McEnroe, and now me for agreeing with him. If you want to play professional sport in the public eye, you have to learn to handle the pressure and criticism. That's not an attack, it's just a fact.

Happens to the best of us, even those that aren't suffering from a possible injury or illness.

Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers

After Raducanu's message, Morgan immediately claimed that he had been proved right in the row, crowing: "As John McEnroe said, it all got a bit too much for her. She'll learn from it and I'm sure will come back stronger. Good luck Emma."

Tomljanovic, meanwhile, meets world number one and fellow Aussie Ash Barty on Center Court on Tuesday as they battle for a semi-final spot.