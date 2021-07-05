Denmark manager Hjulmand wants Boris Johnson to ‘wake up’ and allow Dane fans to Wembley for England semi-final

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has said he hopes UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ditch quarantine laws so Danish fans can descend on Wembley and support the team in their Euro 2020 semi-final against England.

Once bottom of their group, the Danes have admirably rallied back from an opening defeat to Finland, and seeing their midfielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest, to reach the final four in their best performance at the tournament since winning it in 1992.

Like England, they had the luxury of playing all three of their group games on home soil in Copenhagen.

And on Saturday, up to 1,000 of their countrymen headed to Baku to cheer them on in a 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic.

England will again be at home on Wednesday when attempting to reach their first ever Euros final.

The Danish FA have only been granted 5,000 tickets out of a total 60,000 at Wembley, but with current demands that their supporters quarantine for 10 days on arrival to the UK, they won't be able to attend the spectacle.

"We hope Boris Johnson wakes up and gives access to thousands of Danish fans, otherwise we have to carry them onto the pitch," Hjulmand explained to the local media.

"I hope they can come but let’s wait and see."

"The vast majority of these crazy fans booked the ticket to Baku with the belief and conviction that they would go home and quarantine afterwards," he added.

"We know how much they have done to get all the way out here and support us and they were a huge reason why we could once again turn up, surprise people and play with so much energy out there.

"The support helped very, very much," Hjulmand stressed.

As those from overseas might not be able to attend, then, Hjulmand called on "ALL Danes living in England", who "must enter the fight!".

"Do you know a Dane in England or Scotland?" he asked. "They must carry the torch on from the world’s best supporters.

"There are many tickets for Danes in the UK and they have to run AMOK!" the manager demanded.

5000 tickets available to Danes in the UK for the match at Wembley on Wednesday: https://t.co/HCGvPoERHVhttps://t.co/twF8UZlKSP — Lars Thuesen (@DKAmbUK) July 3, 2021

A UK government article from 2017 stated that there are 30,000 Danes living in Britain.

But when the Danish ambassador to the UK Lars Thuesen posted links to tickets, some fans of Danish descent born in Britain or elsewhere complained that they needed a Danish social security number to obtain them, and therefore weren't able to make a purchase.