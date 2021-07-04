‘How can I have male organs and say I’m female?’ Boxing icon Jones Jr weighs in on transgender row and ‘society today’ (VIDEO)

Legendary former multi-weight world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr has waded into the transgender row when comparing how his pound-for-pound legacy is viewed in the modern world, during an interview with RT Sport.

Speaking on the sidelines of an International Boxing Association (AIBA) press conference in Switzerland, Jones Jr gave a passionate speech on his legacy, but also suggested today's world views facts differently.

"This society today, they're a little different," Jones Jr, 52, began.

"And then they even challenge what God says. They say if God put you here with male organs, you still may be a female.

"It's kinda crazy to me, because, God put you here with what he wanted you to be. We don't have a chance [to change].

"It's like y'all gonna let me come here dark and I can't say I'm white? Well how can I come here with male organs and say I'm female? That's not fair now, is it?

"Because if I can come here with male organs, and be treated as a female, then I should be able to come here as a black person and be treated like a white man. If that's what I want.

"If I can choose everything, right? That's the only thing I'm saying. I'm not against it. But why not make it all the way around the board if you're gonna do it?" Jones Jr asked.

"If you're gonna come as a male and be a female, or a female and be a male, why can't I come as a black and be a white? Because I'd get much better treatment," he said, chuckling.

"You understand? So there's a lot more for me to gain now."

Jones Jr linked the situation back to his dethroning of then-WBA heavyweight champion John Ruiz back in 2003, which saw him become the first former middleweight title holder in more than a century to move up and win a heavyweight crown.

Jones Jr said: "So, along that line, if you go from 100 [pounds] to 154, and I go from 154 to 226, [which] is what the guy weighed. Have I not covered a lot more weight than you?

"See we don't face the facts no more. We cover things up. If they can change that, why can't I change this?

"And if it's pound-for-pound, then why isn't it the person that covered the most weight? Why is it that he's not pound-for-pound the best?"

"That's all I'm saying," Jones Jr concluded.