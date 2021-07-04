‘Near-death accident’: Ex-UFC star Dodson speaks after horrific car crash could have claimed lives of family

Former UFC veteran John Dodson has spoken out on a shocking near-death experience after a serious car accident while driving from New Mexico to Texas that almost took his life as well as those of his wife and three kids.

Dodson's manager Ricky Kottenstette first broke news of the incident on Saturday.

To raise funds for the victims, he launched a GoFundMe page that has thus far collected $13,000 of its $50,000 to help with medical expenses.

"We have started this go fund me to help John Dodson and family," a statement began.

John Dodson and his family were in a very serious car accident last night.Sending good vibes their way. pic.twitter.com/kR3DiyfSZi — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 3, 2021

"The Dodsons were headed to Texas on vacation to visit family when they were involved in a near death accident with the whole family inside the vehicle."

"They were all released from the hospital this morning but will have a rough month of recovery and financial hardship ahead. They have totaled their family vehicle and unfortunately John will no longer be able to fight in his upcoming July 30th bout.

"We are asking for assistance to help them with their medical bills, financial assistance from being out of work and travel back to New Mexico. Let’s show these guys some love," he signed off.

John Dodson posted on his Instagram that he and his family are okay!!“I hit the car and we rolled. I don't know how many times but luckily the cables in the median stopped us from rolling onto traffic going the other direction. The guy fled on foot after he saw my vehicle roll” pic.twitter.com/coAZ6yfW1X — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 4, 2021

In the following hours, Dodson released his own statement which began: "Just letting everyone know we’re all alive and no one is seriously injured.

"The car we hit was left in the middle of the highway after that person hit an 18 wheel [truck] and another car crashed into it as well.

"He had no hazard light, no flares and no other warning to let us know. I hit the car and we rolled. I don’t know how many times but luckily the cables in the median stopped us from rolling onto traffic going the other direction.

"The guy fled on foot after he saw my vehicle rolled.. I gotta thank infinite [Infiniti] for the design of the SUV [because] it protected my family and I from dying.

"We’re just lucky no one died and we can live to see another day and be reminded on how luck we are. Life is short and you don’t know when it’s gonna end so enjoy it while you can," he signed off.

Let's go! I'm fighting and ready to go! pic.twitter.com/yo4HY9hlzT — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) June 7, 2021

Cut from the UFC after his last fight, a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvilli in August 2020, 36-year-old Dodson was due to make his XMMA debut against Cody Gibson at the end of the month.

And though he is still yet to confirm the extent of his injuries, that obviously won't be going ahead now.

Taking to Twitter, Gibson said he was "super bummed that our fight is off but am glad he and his family are ok."

"It looks like I have a new opponent for the fight."

"I’ll donate what I can from the fight and encourage you all to help chip in as well," Gibson added.