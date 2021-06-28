 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Only in Russia’: Warring MMA rivals erupt in post-fight brawl, immediately settle differences in impromptu grudge match (VIDEO)

28 Jun, 2021 14:14
A Russian MMA event descended into carnage before being settled in the cage. © Twitter @Grabaka_Hitman
A recent MMA event in Moscow descended into chaos after a pair of rival teams engaged in a post-fight brawl - with two of the unnamed fighters competing in an impromptu bout immediately afterwards.

Post-fight brawls are hardly a rarity in mixed martial arts. Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards took part in their own backstage fisticuffs after a UFC event in London a couple of years ago. 

MMA veterans Nick Diaz (and most of his team) did the same following a scuffle inside a Strikeforce cage more than a decade ago, prompting announcer Gus Johnson to utter the infamous line, "Sometimes these things happen in MMA" - and that's before we event mention the scenes which unfolded in Las Vegas right after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor back in 2018. 

Not even Johnson, though, could have foreseen what took place during a recent R3 Fighting Championship event in Moscow after two rival teams threw down with one another moments after the conclusions of a fight - somehow leading to the event organizers booking two members of the brawling groups to fight each other immediately afterwards.

The fight, when it happened, was a quick one. The fighter wearing the red gloves (and who was wearing a blue shirt in the intense brawl) quickly slammed his opponent to the mat before sinking in what would turn out to be the fight-ending rear-naked choke, prompting wild cageside celebrations from his team. 

It remains to be seen if the fight itself managed to quell any bad blood between the two MMA teams and the rival fighters - but the result was at least a declarative one. 

Still, one has to marvel at the sheer speed of the matchmaking at the R3 Fighting Championship event, where a fight was booked to take place quiter literally at a moment's notice.

Meanwhile, it is over two years after Edwards and Masvidal's brawl in the English capital - and fight fans, and the fighters themselves, appear no closer to any real resolution in their feud.

