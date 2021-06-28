‘Only in Russia’: Warring MMA rivals erupt in post-fight brawl, immediately settle differences in impromptu grudge match (VIDEO)

A recent MMA event in Moscow descended into chaos after a pair of rival teams engaged in a post-fight brawl - with two of the unnamed fighters competing in an impromptu bout immediately afterwards.

Post-fight brawls are hardly a rarity in mixed martial arts. Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards took part in their own backstage fisticuffs after a UFC event in London a couple of years ago.

MMA veterans Nick Diaz (and most of his team) did the same following a scuffle inside a Strikeforce cage more than a decade ago, prompting announcer Gus Johnson to utter the infamous line, "Sometimes these things happen in MMA" - and that's before we event mention the scenes which unfolded in Las Vegas right after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor back in 2018.

Not even Johnson, though, could have foreseen what took place during a recent R3 Fighting Championship event in Moscow after two rival teams threw down with one another moments after the conclusions of a fight - somehow leading to the event organizers booking two members of the brawling groups to fight each other immediately afterwards.

Chaos at R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow. No idea what's going on, but these things happen in Russian MMA. pic.twitter.com/OKnUTa7Zho — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

If this was happening in any other country I'd say it was fake but nope, these dudes are actually fighting right now. pic.twitter.com/u7Tu0yNyVw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

Blue shirt wins by first round RNC. Only in Russia hahaha pic.twitter.com/O4HOawR97o — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

The fight, when it happened, was a quick one. The fighter wearing the red gloves (and who was wearing a blue shirt in the intense brawl) quickly slammed his opponent to the mat before sinking in what would turn out to be the fight-ending rear-naked choke, prompting wild cageside celebrations from his team.

It remains to be seen if the fight itself managed to quell any bad blood between the two MMA teams and the rival fighters - but the result was at least a declarative one.

Still, one has to marvel at the sheer speed of the matchmaking at the R3 Fighting Championship event, where a fight was booked to take place quiter literally at a moment's notice.

Meanwhile, it is over two years after Edwards and Masvidal's brawl in the English capital - and fight fans, and the fighters themselves, appear no closer to any real resolution in their feud.