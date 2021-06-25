Relief in France as PSG get one Mbappe – Kylian’s brother Ethan – to sign new contract

Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of next generation footballing great and World Cup winner Kylian, is already on the road to following in his elder sibling's footsteps by signing a three-year contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG.

As confirmed by the Stade de France outfit on Friday, the 15-year-old is now on their books until 2024.

Able to play up top or out wide on the front line in identical fashion to Kylian, and inspiring his famous goal celebration, Ethan has been impressing in the academy and particularly during the 2019 International Champions Cup Futures competition.

But though Ethan has been tied down along with fellow class of 2006 hopeful Senny Mayulu, there have been no such commitments from Kylian yet.

Bought from Monaco in 2018 after joining on loan the year before, his contract expires next summer.

While fellow 2017 arrival Neymar put sporting director Leonardo's fears at rest by recently renewing terms until 2025, Mbappe is holding out with Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez keeping a beady eye on his availability.

Attempting to land him for a cut fee and test whether PSG would rather cash in now as opposed to lose him on a free, Los Blancos are rumored to be preparing an approach for Mbappe following the conclusion of his ongoing Euro 2020 campaign with France.

"I have to make the right decision and it is difficult. I must give myself every opportunity to make a good decision. I am in a place that I like, where I feel good, but is this the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer," Mbappe admitted a fortnight ago.

"PSG understand my requests because they know that I am not going to make any treacherous move. Being a great player is also knowing how to do things in a clean and classy way off the field."

"Mbappe? He's not a Real Madrid player so I cannot talk about him," Perez said last night in the Spanish media, when probed about the capture of the wonderboy.

"I know what the fans want. We are working on a rebuild."

"You all know who I am. You know what I can do. The people trust me because they know what I can do. They know I bring the best players in the world," Perez bragged.