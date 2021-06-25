‘Cruel and unusual punishment’: Fans ridicule Ed Sheeran England camp visit ahead of Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany

Social media users have ridiculed the England football team after it was revealed that pop singer Ed Sheeran has paid them a visit to perform an exclusive acoustic set ahead of their Euro 2020 knockout match against Germany.

After topping Group D, the Three Lions will take on a familiar foe at Wembley on Tuesday in the last 16.

British newspapers have done their part to resurrect a rivalry which has its roots in the World Cups of 1966 and 1990, plus Euro '96, by filling their pages with provocations and battle cries.

Yet while there has been no such talk from the players, they have already received a visit from a strange party at their St George's Park HQ if the intention was to fire the troops up for what is one of the biggest games of their career.

The England squad started preparation for next week’s Euro clash against Germany with a surprise live concert from Ed Sheeran at their St George’s Park headquarters yesterday.Sheeran gave an outdoor acoustic performance with players sat around him.(The Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/7CWCTp6BCZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 24, 2021

A friend of Harry Kane, it has been reported that multi-platinum pop singer Ed Sheeran was brought into the camp by the skipper and confirmed by midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who also explained he performed his own version of 'Three Lions' during an exclusive acoustic set.

"To be honest he started playing it and then after 30 seconds he stopped," added the Leeds star, who specified that Sheeran "did a little sing-song while we were eating food."

Gareth Southgate called Sheeran a "top, top man" and a "fantastic guy".

"Straight away he was very warm and as a performer everyone knows how good he is," the manager added.

"It was great to have him outside playing a few songs and speaking to him. It was a really good night. To have him round for a few hours was nice."

Gareth Southgate has surprised his England squad by getting Ed Sheeran to play at the training groundHe has warned them that if they don't beat Germany, Ed will play another concert in the changing room and this time James Corden will be there too. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 24, 2021

"It was very private, a bit of food, a barbecue. He jumped on the guitar and played a few songs. It was incredible. It was a bit surreal at times,"

"He was sitting playing the guitar while we were eating food. I couldn't speak highly enough of him as a person. I thought he was brilliant and the lads really enjoyed it," Southgate finished.

Fans online were less impressed, however, and one noted: "I know they haven’t been playing particularly well but that is surely cruel and unusual punishment."

"Even Fergie wouldn’t have been that hard on them," said another, in reference to the iron-fist ruler and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Even Fergie wouldn’t have been that hard on them. — Adrian Clark is 😷 (@adrianclark) June 24, 2021

I bet that was good 😐 pic.twitter.com/oTuF2DeN07 — Davo (@MauricioRock666) June 24, 2021

"So weird. As if any of the team listen to Sheeran," balked someone else.

"*BREAKING NEWS* All England players request to be moved to Guantanamo Bay just before the news of Ed Sheeran performing was given to them," joked an individual of the Cuban terrorist detention center.

"To motivate them for the game they should say if 'We go out Ed is gonna play a 3 hour set for you'," it was also suggested.

“Having Sheeran at the training base was one of the touches Southgate and his team have introduced…”There couldn’t be a more Southgate selected act than Ed Sheeran. — Chris Smith (@cmsdrums) June 24, 2021

On a hectic last day of Group F, England looked to be playing Portugal or Hungary next as the former took the lead against France and the latter got the better of the Germans until a later equalizer from Leon Goretzka.

With both matches finishing 2-2, however, England versus Germany was confirmed, and Phillips explained that there were "lots of different mixed emotions" watching the games.

"We didn’t know who we were playing until the game finished and the results were up and down. I think in general, football-wise, it was just a weird day," he said.

"Not knowing who we were going to play until the last minute, it wasn’t scary but obviously we couldn’t plan for anything."

'Right quick we need someone to break up the monotony, I know just the man.' — Paul Legg (@PaulLegg1) June 24, 2021

"I think the game itself [Germany v Hungary] was good and to be playing Germany now, that is exciting," Phillips continued.

Though there is a 2010, 4-1 defeat to the Germans in South Africa in more recent major tournament history, Tuesday's match taking place at Wembley brings back stronger memories of a semifinal clash between the two sides there during Euro '96.

Missing the decisive spot kick against Andreas Kopke that put Germany on the path to lifting the trophy against the Czech Republic, few people feel them more painfully that Southgate.

But Phillips told of how in "one of the first meetings" Southgate "showed us the penalty he missed".

#ENG and #GER played in the 1996 Euro semifinal.Gareth Southgate missed the penalty in Wembley and Germany went on to win Euro 1996.Time for revenge? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hGpI7iQGFw — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 23, 2021

"Obviously we were talking about penalty shoot-outs and things like that so he has a laugh about it now, [and] talks about it all the time," Phillips said.

"It isn’t nice for him but it is nice to get the experience from your coach and he tells us all about it."

"You don’t really want to talk too much about it to Gareth in case it is too much of a touchy subject, so we were just talking about penalty shoot-outs in general.

"That to get to the final we are going to have to eventually go through a penalty shoot-out as every other team has.

"He was just talking about his experience and then in the World Cup as well, so it is a bit up and down and it is a bit of a mixture," Phillips concluded, of England somewhat exorcising their shootout demons against Colombia at Russia 2018.