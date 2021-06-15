‘Good luck today, Germany’: Supermodel Heidi Klum leaves very little to the imagination as she cheers nation in tiny football top

Germany fan Heidi Klum has worn a barely-there shirt for a special message to her nation's football team ahead of their titanic Euro 2020 clash with France, showing off much of her chest while wearing tiny bikini bottoms.

In an announcement that may not have been entirely intended to flash the focus on Die Mannschaft, skin-baring Klum seized the hours before kick-off in Munich to pose for the cameras in an eye-catchingly skimpy outfit.

The adventurous 48-year-old's outfit included a cut-off Germany home shirt, drawn up to give viewers an eyeful as she raised two thumbs in what looked like a rural setting.

Germany are in arguably the hardest group at the tournament, taking on World Cup holders and fellow former Euro winners France in their opener before a showdown with dark horses Hungary and a potentially epic fixture against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Coach Joachim Low needs all the help he can get to navigate the ultra-tough group in his final tournament in charge of the team, although he might not have counted on the TV personality's risque take on donning the famous white and black colors of his country.

Klum has been spotted in a slightly less revealing Germany shirt before, being snapped by photographers in a shirt that covered the entirety of her chest during the 2018 World Cup.

She has also been spotted watching her children playing football with her ex-husband – multi-million selling British singer Seal.

The former Victoria's Secret stunner, who appeared to have turned off comments on the post to her Instagram following of more than eight million, may have had an eye on drumming up attention for her own appearance on TV once the game has finished.

Reality competition 'America's got Talent', which Klum co-hosts alongside presenters including model and actress Sofia Vergara, was due to screen shortly after the game had finished.

To mark the occasion, Klum portrayed herself dancing on a stage in a black-and-white dress that showed off her long legs as she performed a lassoo motion in a pair of white high heels.

Football fans not enamored with the show were ready to witness their own abundance of talent in the form of the two sides who have scored the most goals in Euro history battling at the earliest possible stage of this years finals.

Usually only meeting each other in the latter stages of major tournaments, Germany and France had the rare comfort of knowing that defeat would only represent an early setback rather than a knockout blow in their quests for glory.

France are the bookmakers' favorites to lift the trophy this year, but three-time winners Germany can never be discounted, featuring a host of top stars among their ranks from across the top leagues in Europe.