Ex-Women’s NBA star Shoni Schimmel hit with huge bail fee after being arrested on felony charges of assault and criminal mischief

Ex-Louisville and WNBA star Shoni Schimmel is facing felony charges of assault and criminal mischief after being apprehended in her home state of Oregon early on Monday morning, the county sherriff's office has confirmed.

The reasons behind Schimmel's detainment are yet to be made clear, and the women's basketball great has also been hit with the lesser misdemeanor charges of menacing, recklessly endangering another, harassment and domestic abuse.

The 29-year-old was reportedly yet to be released from custody on Tuesday, with her bail set at a whopping $48,750.

A three-time All-Conference first-teamer, Schimmel is the second-highest scorer in Louisville history courtesy of a haul of 2,174 points, with 387 three-pointers putting her fifth in the hallmarks of NCAA Division I history.

WNBA: Former Louisville Cardinals and WNBA Player Shoni Schimmel facing felony charges of assault and criminal mischief — Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio (@keithdaguio) June 15, 2021

In the 2014 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream used the eighth overall pick to secure two-time All-Star Schimmel, who was handed the MVP award in the All-Star game in her rookie season by scoring 29 points and adding eight assists.

Yet her fall from grace was just around the corner as she was traded to the New York Liberty in 2016 and lasted just one season in the Big Apple.

Missing the 2017 season completely for personal reasons, Schimmel joined the Las Vegas Aces in 2018, but was cut just eight days later after failing to impress in a pair of games.

I’m sad to hear the news about Shoni Schimmel’s arrest. She was one of my favorite players when I started watching #WNBA games. I’m hoping she can get help, and come out of this ordeal stronger. Good luck Shoni, and God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/ypFTmxdM1a — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) June 15, 2021

Fans shared their dismay at the development. "I’m sad to hear the news about Shoni Schimmel’s arrest," said one.

"She was one of my favorite players when I started watching WNBA games.

"I’m hoping she can get help and come out of this ordeal stronger. Good luck, Shoni, and god bless."

"This is so damn sad," remarked another. "She had such a bright future. Hope she can bounce back."