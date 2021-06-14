‘We can’t wait for the game’: Poland’s ‘Miss Euro’ soaks up the mood in St. Petersburg before Slovakia opener (VIDEO)

Poland’s ‘Miss Euro’ was among the fans from her homeland meeting in the center of St. Petersburg ahead of their Euro 2020 opening game against Slovakia on Monday.

Led by prolific frontman Robert Lewandowski, Poland open their Group E campaign at Krestovksy Stadium – and supporters were getting in the mood early as they gathered by the famous ‘Bronze Horseman’ in the sunshine.

One pair of fans who made the journey to St. Petersburg were David and Marta Barczok.

For the pair who live in London, this is their second trip to Russia after they followed the team at the 2018 World Cup.

“I’ve been excited since yesterday,” said David of the game later on Monday.

“We couldn’t go to many matches because of Covid, so now we’ve been waiting and we can’t wait for today’s game,” added Marta.

Poland’s record in Russia leaves a lot to be desired, with the team winning just one of their 11 matches played in the country, drawing one and losing nine.

That track record didn’t unduly worry David.

“We’re playing Slovakia, let’s say it’s one of the poorer teams in the competition,” he said.

“We have our hopes, Poland’s going to win,” added Marta.

Poland are captained by the talismanic Lewandowski, the nation’s all-time top-scorer with 66 goals in 188 internationals.

“That will be the best challenge for him to get the Golden Boot [at Euro 2020],” but realistically let’s win three games,” said David.

“I hope Robert’s going to score as much as he can.”

“People say that [we’re a one-man team], but obviously you can’t rely on one guy only, he can’t win the game by himself.”

Marta gained some extra attention from her fellow Polish fans, many of whom recognized her as ‘Miss Euro’ from the last edition of the tournament in France five years ago.

“I went to France to support the Polish team, they took my picture in the stadium and it went viral, they gave me the name ‘Miss Euro’,” she explained.

Even with around five hours to go until kick-off, the Polish fans gathered on the banks of the Neva River were already in a raucous mood, pounding drums and singing.

“They’re amazing, I love them, I can’t wait to go and sing with them,” added Marta, before joining in the chanting.

Poland fans already looking lively in the centre of St Petersburg #Pol#Euro2020pic.twitter.com/sv4vdUpKkw — Liam Tyler (@tyler_lj) June 14, 2021

Most important is the game, and in terms of predictions both David and Marta are confident.

“My prediction is 2-1 Poland,” said Marta. “Mine’s 2-0 Poland,” added David.

St. Petersburg is one of 11 host cities for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament, and will host seven games in total – six in the group stage and one quarter-final.

After taking on Slovakia, Poland travel to Seville to face Spain before concluding their group campaign against Sweden back in St. Petersburg on June 23.