Bottle job: Fan who threw missile at footballer during fiery USA win over Mexico arrested, banned after cops scan security footage

A yob who outraged fans and players after allegedly hurling a bottle at Borussia Dortmund and US football star Giovanni Reyna has been arrested and is facing criminal charges, with stadium officials also announcing a ban.

After Chelsea star Christian Pulisic scored the goal that gave the US a dramatic victory over Mexico in extra time in the CONCACAF Nations League final, Reyna was struck on the head by a bottle and received medical treatment for several minutes on the pitch.

Viewers on social media reacted with disgust as Mexico fans were seen pelting opposition players with projectiles at the Empower Field in Colorado, where bosses have now identified the lout they believe is responsible for the attack on the celebrating 18-year-old.

"In addition to ejecting several individuals for violating the fan code of conduct, our security staff worked closely with the Denver Police Department to identify five people who were arrested – four for trespassing and one for throwing projectiles," they said in a statement.

Several fans ejected from @EmpowerField for their actions during the #USAvMEX match - Denver Police arrested 5 people - 1 for throwing the bottle that hit Gio Reyna. That person faces criminal charges - banned from the Stadium. @DenverChannelpic.twitter.com/or91biOCe4 — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) June 7, 2021

Patiently waiting for the mexico fan who threw a full beer and hit gio reyna in the head to be arrested like the celtics fan who threw a less than half full water bottle at kyrie irving and missed — wilson (@bwils927) June 7, 2021

"The person arrested for throwing an object on the field was identified through security footage as being responsible for injuring a US player. Along with facing criminal charges, this patron will be banned from all future events at Empower Field at Mile High."

Mexico had led until eight minutes before the end of normal time in a thrilling final that was marred by crowd unrest.

"Great match but what an embarrassing display by the Mexican fans," said one supporter.

Stay classy, El Tri fans. pic.twitter.com/1wNuPXbODT — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 7, 2021

Some asshole threw a full drink off the face of Reyna. Hope he gets arrested and banned for life. #USAvMEX — Golf fan (@TWfan19) June 7, 2021

"Throwing cr*p at the players. Reyna gets hit by a projectile. F*ck those thugs – they should all be arrested."

Another claimed: "I am right in the corner where [the US] celebrated – disgusting what just happened.

"Gio Reyna got smashed in the temple with a full Coca Cola. Some people should spend the night in jail – or longer."

What makes this any different from the fan that threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving and was charged with a felony? (Via @AndrewLPorth) pic.twitter.com/ENrLmlRBBr — Prof. Sports Law Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) June 7, 2021

Good stuff from Empower Field. The scumbag Mexico fan who threw a bottle that struck and injured Gio Reyna has been arrested and will face assault charges 👏👏👏Good job making sure justice catches up to those scumbags. #USMNT 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rVoAbTf1lY — Theo Melillo (@TheoMelillo) June 8, 2021

Players had to plead with fans to halt homophobic chanting after the referee stopped the game at one point, and US coach Gregg Berhalter called the lobbing of the objects "really disappointing", adding that it showed a "total lack of respect".

"[Reyna is] going to be OK but he did take something to the head and it could've been a lot worse," he warned.

The midfield prodigy did not appear to mention the incident as he shared his joy with his hundreds of thousands of social media fans following the win.