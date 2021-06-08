 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bottle job: Fan who threw missile at footballer during fiery USA win over Mexico arrested, banned after cops scan security footage

8 Jun, 2021 12:30
Gio Reyna was hit by an object while playing for USMNT © Isaiah J Downing / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Twitter / AndrewLPorth
A yob who outraged fans and players after allegedly hurling a bottle at Borussia Dortmund and US football star Giovanni Reyna has been arrested and is facing criminal charges, with stadium officials also announcing a ban.

After Chelsea star Christian Pulisic scored the goal that gave the US a dramatic victory over Mexico in extra time in the CONCACAF Nations League final, Reyna was struck on the head by a bottle and received medical treatment for several minutes on the pitch.

Viewers on social media reacted with disgust as Mexico fans were seen pelting opposition players with projectiles at the Empower Field in Colorado, where bosses have now identified the lout they believe is responsible for the attack on the celebrating 18-year-old.

"In addition to ejecting several individuals for violating the fan code of conduct, our security staff worked closely with the Denver Police Department to identify five people who were arrested – four for trespassing and one for throwing projectiles," they said in a statement.

"The person arrested for throwing an object on the field was identified through security footage as being responsible for injuring a US player. Along with facing criminal charges, this patron will be banned from all future events at Empower Field at Mile High."

Mexico had led until eight minutes before the end of normal time in a thrilling final that was marred by crowd unrest.

"Great match but what an embarrassing display by the Mexican fans," said one supporter.

"Throwing cr*p at the players. Reyna gets hit by a projectile. F*ck those thugs – they should all be arrested."

Another claimed: "I am right in the corner where [the US] celebrated – disgusting what just happened.

"Gio Reyna got smashed in the temple with a full Coca Cola. Some people should spend the night in jail – or longer."

Players had to plead with fans to halt homophobic chanting after the referee stopped the game at one point, and US coach Gregg Berhalter called the lobbing of the objects "really disappointing", adding that it showed a "total lack of respect".

"[Reyna is] going to be OK but he did take something to the head and it could've been a lot worse," he warned.

The midfield prodigy did not appear to mention the incident as he shared his joy with his hundreds of thousands of social media fans following the win.

