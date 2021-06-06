 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘F*ck off, Satan’: MMA fighter on trial after ‘sucking blood from wound, spitting it at medics who found him calling out devil’

6 Jun, 2021 17:32
Get short URL
‘F*ck off, Satan’: MMA fighter on trial after ‘sucking blood from wound, spitting it at medics who found him calling out devil’
An MMA fighter has allegedly been involved in an incident with medics © Darren Staples / Reuters
A professional MMA fighter and former professional rugby player has been on trial for serious assault after allegedly swearing at a vision he was having of the devil and spitting blood at a paramedic helping him in an ambulance.

Australian scrapper Samuel Patrick Dobb is said to have been at the center of a late-night police call-out to a neighborhood in Queensland last May, where cops allegedly found him behaving erratically and yelling “f*ck off, Satan” in one outburst.

After an ambulance was called and Dobb was taken away, he is accused of sucking blood from an open wound on his finger and spitting it at a member of the team caring for him.

Pleading not guilty, Dobb reportedly told a court this week that a spiked drink was to blame for him seeing “demon-looking things” who were laughing at him during the ambulance ride.

The light heavyweight said he had not knowingly taken any narcotics before the alleged bizarre incident because they could be detected by drugs tests, potentially imperiling his fledgling fighting career.

"I would never want to jeopardize that," Mr Dobb is said to have told the trial. "It just felt so real… demon-looking things, yelling at me, laughing at me, saying ‘you're coming to hell, we've got you now.’”

In a further twist, District Court Judge David Kent declared a mistrial in the case on Wednesday after it was revealed that one of the jurors had made their own investigations into the case, according to MYGC.

That is said to have left prosecutors needing to decide whether to call a new trial for Dobb.

Also on rt.com ‘Not the post-fight picture I had in mind’: UFC’s Ariane Lipski shows off battle scars from punishing defeat to Montana De La Rosa
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies