‘F*ck off, Satan’: MMA fighter on trial after ‘sucking blood from wound, spitting it at medics who found him calling out devil’

A professional MMA fighter and former professional rugby player has been on trial for serious assault after allegedly swearing at a vision he was having of the devil and spitting blood at a paramedic helping him in an ambulance.

Australian scrapper Samuel Patrick Dobb is said to have been at the center of a late-night police call-out to a neighborhood in Queensland last May, where cops allegedly found him behaving erratically and yelling “f*ck off, Satan” in one outburst.

After an ambulance was called and Dobb was taken away, he is accused of sucking blood from an open wound on his finger and spitting it at a member of the team caring for him.

Pleading not guilty, Dobb reportedly told a court this week that a spiked drink was to blame for him seeing “demon-looking things” who were laughing at him during the ambulance ride.

BREAKING: The jury in the case of Samuel Dobb have begun deliberating. The professional MMA fighter is accused of spitting blood on a paramedic last year. @9NewsGoldCoastpic.twitter.com/7ssuL0wSNO — Kathryn Foran (@kathrynforan) June 1, 2021

The light heavyweight said he had not knowingly taken any narcotics before the alleged bizarre incident because they could be detected by drugs tests, potentially imperiling his fledgling fighting career.

"I would never want to jeopardize that," Mr Dobb is said to have told the trial. "It just felt so real… demon-looking things, yelling at me, laughing at me, saying ‘you're coming to hell, we've got you now.’”

In a further twist, District Court Judge David Kent declared a mistrial in the case on Wednesday after it was revealed that one of the jurors had made their own investigations into the case, according to MYGC.

That is said to have left prosecutors needing to decide whether to call a new trial for Dobb.