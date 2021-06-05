‘My opponent was a good actor’: Unbeaten MMA phenom Mokaev slams rival for ‘faking’ low blow as fight declared no-contest (VIDEO)

Muhammad Mokaev has hit out at his opponent, Ibragim Navruzov, after Friday's fight at BRAVE CF 51 was declared a 'no-contest' when Navruzov was deemed unable to continue after absorbing a first-round low blow form Mokaev.

For the first time in his amateur and pro career, which extends past 30 total fights, the hugely promising Mokaev didn't have his hand raised following a fight.

Mokaev, who is tipped to ink a deal with the UFC in the near future, was looking to extend his professional record to 5-0 when he took on Georgia's Navruzov in Minsk, Belarus – but instead saw the fight called off midway through the first round after Mokaev appeared to land a low blow on his opponent which sent Navruzov crumbling to the canvas in obvious discomfort.

Mokaev, who reportedly recently turned down a spot to compete on Dana White's Contender Series, has pledged to win the UFC flyweight title before long and had been targeting two further wins to add to his record before pursuing a deal with the Las Vegas-based fight league.

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Ibragim Navruzov declared a NC after a brutal low blow about 2:35 into R1

It remains to be seen if the result of Mokaev's latest fight, which moves his pro record to 4-0 (1), will compel the 20-year-old fighter to pursue a least one further win with which to pad his record before making his assault on the UFC flyweight division currently ruled by champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Despite video footage seeming to clearly show that Mokaev's opponent had been the recipient of an illegal strike to the groin, Mokaev took to Twitter early on Saturday and appeared to allege that Navruzov was faking the injury in a bid to escape unharmed from the fight.

"I made weight, I came to the cage. Opponent good actor, what I can do?" he wrote on Twitter.

"I made weight, I came to the cage, opponent good actor, what I can do? I'm in shape and ready to do it again even next week 💯 this was my 6th fight in 9 months Thank you for the support guys ❤️"

"I’m in shape and ready to do it again even next week. This was my 6th fight in 9 months. Thank you for the support guys."

Mokaev's words are similar to those of Russian ex-UFC champ Petr Yan, who controversially lost his world title by disqualification after he illegally kneed Aljamain Sterling in the head during their recent championship fight.

Mokaev, who is of Dagestani descent, has pledged to become the next UFC champion of Russian extraction and he sees his ongoing MMA apprenticeship as paving a way to his true goal of competing for world titles.

"To be honest, I don't want to leave [BRAVE CF].

"But my goal, like I always said, my dream from a kid, this [getting into the UFC] is my goal.

"My loyalty is still with BRAVE. Even if I go to the UFC, I will represent them."