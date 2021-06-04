‘We’ll celebrate with a go-kart race’: France’s Giroud teases teammate Benzema after Real Madrid ace’s ‘F1’ jibe

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has delivered a tongue-in-cheek jab at returning star Karim Benzema after the Real Madrid man said comparing him to Giroud was like comparing a Formula 1 car to a go-kart.

Benzema has returned to the France team after five years in the international wilderness in Wednesday's Euro 2020 warm-up game against Wales in what was his first appearance for Les Bleus since 2015 after he become embroiled in an alleged blackmail scandal involving his former French teammate Mathieu Valbuena related to the supposed recording of a sex tape on a mobile phone.

At the time, the scandal seemed to have prematurely ended an international career after 27 goals in 81 appearances, but with any prior hiccups now apparently resolved Benzema, 33, is free to lead the line for Didier Deschamps' side as they look to add the European Champions to the World Cup they won three summers ago in Russia.

Olivier Giroud to Le Figaro on Karim Benzema: “If we win the Euros, we will celebrate with a go-kart race.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 4, 2021

Benzema, who missed a penalty against 10-man Wales, will now challenge France stalwart Olivier Giroud for the chance to lead the line when the tournament kicks off in a couple of weeks time - but the history between the two forwards could lead to some awkward moments in the dressing room given some of Benzema's previous comments about the Chelsea man.

"This won't take long. You don't confuse F1 with go-karting. And I'm being kind. I know I'm F1," Benzema said in March 2020 when asked to compare himself to Giroud.

"It works because he's there. That's all. It's not going to be spectacular, it's not going to be anything crazy but in his way you see more of Griezmann or Mbappe because he will put the work in.

"Does everyone like that way of playing? I don't know."

Benzema misses the penalty in his international return 😮 pic.twitter.com/lVfX32HVoM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2021

It should perhaps be noted at this juncture that Giroud is second in France's all-time scorer ranks with 44 goals, just six strikes behind leader Thierry Henry.

But Giroud - who it was confirmed on Friday has inked a new deal with Chelsea to keep him in London until next June - seems to be of the opinion that any past indiscretions between he and Benzema will be forgiven and forgotten if they can combine to help France to the trophy later this summer, even suggesting that the pair might celebrate on a go-kart track.

"If we win the Euros, we will celebrate with a go-kart race," said Giroud speaking to French publication Le Figaro.

Also on rt.com Benzema to return to France squad for Euro 2020 for first time since sex-tape blackmail scandal – reports

It had also been reported that France boss Deschamps had ordered the two strikers to sit next to each other in team meetings in a bid to heal any potential rift, but regardless of the orders from above Giroud says that rumors of serious discontent between the pair are off the mark.

"At the time, when I was unfairly criticized because of Karim's absence, it hurt me," he said recently.

"I continued to prove that I deserved my place and this supposed rivalry with Karim was created from scratch by some people. I had nothing to do with it, we just play the same position. It happened but I reacted well to these difficulties."