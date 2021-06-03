Man in De Mask: Belgium ace De Bruyne set to MISS Euro 2020 opener vs Russia, will need facemask to protect fractures

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature in Belgium’s Euro 2020 opener against Russia, according to manager Roberto Martinez, who said the playmaker will need a protective mask as he nurses facial fractures.

De Bruyne's potential absence from the opening Group B game on June 12 will come as a boost to Russian boss Stanislav Cherchesov as he attempts to guide his charges out of a draw which also included \Denmark and Finland.

The 29-year-old Manchester City playmaker suffered injuries to his face, including a broken nose and orbital bone, in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in last weekend's Champions League Final in Porto which forced the dazed Belgian star from the game.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has now confirmed that the injuries are unlikely to be overcome prior to the beginning of the tournament this month.

"De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready," Martinez said on Wednesday.

"We made a decision about his mask. It will be one of the producers who made (Belgium teammate) Jan Vertonghen's mask. We were very satisfied with that.

"I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax."

However, it remains to be seen quite how relaxed De Bruyne might be given the double-blow of his injury interrupting his preparations for the European Championships as well as being bested by Chelsea in last Saturday's European club football showpiece fixture.

Belgium's star-studded squad remain among the favorites to win this summer's delayed tournament but Belgian fans will know that their team's performances could well be tied to De Bruyne's fitness – and Martinez warned that his star midfielder's injury could even potentially lead to him missing more than just the Russian fixture.

"He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side," Martinez explained.

And one suspects that the Belgian medical staff may well be tasked with performing a minor miracle to get their star man fit for the remainder of their Group B games, with Martinez's men facing Denmark on June 17 and then Finald in their final group fixture four days later on June 21.