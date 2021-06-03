‘That boy needs help’: Tennis star Tomic’s lover Vanessa Sierra shares troubling footage of him OBLITERATING her computer (VIDEO)

Vanessa Sierra has claimed that boyfriend Bernard Tomic has "ruined her livelihood" after the Australian star reportedly caused thousands of dollar in damage when he smashed a laptop in half in footage released online.

Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Sierra, 26, uploaded the concerning footage of Tomic's tantrum to Instagram which shows the furious star breaking a laptop over his knee while apparently not realizing that he was being filmed. The video cuts out shortly afterwards.

Sierra, who was formerly a contestant on the popular reality series 'Love Island', shared a second video which showed an array of broken electronic equipment, along with the caption: "$16,000 worth of damage, currently can’t work and half a mil in crypto is locked. I’ll give $100 for the first person who can guess what happened."

She had titled the initial video with, "Don’t mess with a tennis player’s ego."

Sierra elaborated on the incident later on social media, explaining that an argument had ensued after she was unhappy that Tomic hadn't visited her during a recent stay in hospital and that this led to him destroying the laptop computer.

"I was upset with him for not checking on me when I was hospitalized. Argument escalated to him ruining my livelihood (thumbs up emoji) double homicide," said Sierra.

However, Sierra also clarified that in spite of the dispute the situation didn't turn violent.

"Just to clarify he didn’t and has never laid hands on me," Sierra wrote.

"For everyone asking I AM OK. I gave myself time to take care of my mental health before posting anything. The material items are replaceable," she wrote in response to concerned queries from supporters.

Sierra broadcasting Tomic's tantrum to her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers adds further fuel to rumors that the pair have recently split, with numerous posts from Sierra indicating that that their relationship is on the rocks.

"You gotta be with someone who got plans for both of y’all, not just them," she wrote in a recent Instagram post, while another featured a broken heart emoji and the phrase "fool me twice", which some have interpreted as a parting shot from Sierra to the Australian ace.

That boy needs some serious help. And here everyone’s crapping on @NickKyrgios who’s a kitten next to that aTomic volcano ! — BillyJo (@JoBreizner2) June 3, 2021

The toddler at play — Ray (@ThisisRaysBlog) June 3, 2021

Haha, they’re as bad as each other — Vivys Travels (@Vivystravels) June 3, 2021

However, Sierra rubbished reports that her relationship with Tomic has ended after Australian comedian Dave Hughes poked fun at the pair on the hit radio show Hughesy, Ed and Erin Catch Up.

"For anyone who listened to Hughesy on the radio I never confirmed a break-up," she announced in an Instagram story.

"My initial response saying ‘I don’t talk to media’ does not count as a reply to his DM. Clearly off the record means nothing these days."

Somewhat predictably, Tomic's hot-headedness didn't go down too well online with one fan writing that the Aussie "needs some serious help".

Another described the video as showing a "toddler at play" while a third also took aim at Sierra for uploading the video to social media.

"They’re as bad as each other," he wrote.