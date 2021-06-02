Spanish football star Santi Mina faces up to 8 years in prison as sexual assault case to be heard in court – reports

Celta Vigo star Santi Mina is facing a potential lengthy prison stretch after a 2017 incident in which he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman will finally be heard in court in the coming weeks, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish international news agency Efe were the first outlet to break details of the development.

To them, it has allegedly been confirmed by sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalusia that there is no set date for the trial, but that the only thing missing to advance the process is a brief from the striker's legal team.

The Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almeria is set to host an oral hearing against the former Spain U21 international, and if convicted, he faces eight years behind bars for the alleged assault in the region four years ago.

Legal sources have revealed to Efe that the Prosecutor's Office has written in its letter how in the early hours of June 16, 2017 at 04.30, Mina allegedly took advantage of the fact that his friend, UD Ibiza defender David Goldar had gone off with the woman to a parked caravan near the Mojacar discotheque.

Mina then also allegedly attempted to satisfy his "sexual appetite" despite the objections of the alleged victim, and entered the caravan naked while she and Goldar were still inside.

He allegedly told the victim he liked her "a lot" and suggested they should "do something," which she then refused.

Getting out of the vehicle, Mina then reportedly returned "a minute" afterwards and sexually assaulted the victim.

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained physical injuries.

She also suffers from "severe" anxiety and depression with her daily life "very affected" as she battles chronic post-traumatic stress disorder.

In addition to pursuing a prison sentence for Mina, the Public Prosecutor's Office is requesting a 500 meter restraining order for a 10 year period, and a probation period also spanning that length of time while the victim also seeks $61,000 in compensation.

While in December 2019 the Court of Instruction in Vera, Almeria agreed to open proceedings for sexual assault against both Mina and Goldar, the latter has now been left out of the current accusations and will act only as a witness at the oral hearing held by the Prosecutor's Office.

Finishing the season with 13 goals in 35 appearances for Celta, Mina made headlines for ending Barcelona's title hopes with a sinking double at the Camp Nou a fortnight ago.

Now however, he is back in the press for all the wrong reasons and is still yet to comment on his latest legal woes.