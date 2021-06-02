Bragging Rights: How much will Floyd Mayweather earn for Logan Paul fight? What have the fighters said? All you need to know...

Floyd Mayweather takes on Logan Paul in a pay-per-view exhibition match on Saturday evening. Here, RT Sport brings you all you need to know about the spectacle, which has divided fight fans since being finalized in late April.

What is it?

A boxing exhibition match slated for eight rounds and titled "Bragging Rights" which is not professionally licensed, though Paul himself seems in the dark about the exact set-up.

"I don't know how this is possible but I do not know," he said to the True Geordie podcast.

"I'm hearing 10oz, 12oz [gloves]. I'm hearing eight rounds, I'm hearing three minutes, I'm hearing two minutes, I don't f*cking know."

Who are the combatants?

One is Floyd Mayweather, the 50-0 master of the sweet science and former five-weight world champion widely regarded to be among the greatest to ever step into the squared circle.

The other is Logan Paul, a YouTube prankster-turned-fighter who nurses a 0-1 record after losing his sole boxing match to fellow internet celebrity KSI in 2019 by split decision.

Where will it take place?

The bout will be fought at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The venue has a seating capacity of around 65,000 when hosting NFL games, but has held as many as 80,000 fans for a college championship football game back in 2013.

When and how can we watch it?

On Saturday June 6 via pay-per-view in most countries such as the US, where Showtime will broadcast it for a fee of $49.99.

In the UK, Sky Sports have the rights and are charging a PPV price of £16.95.

How much will the fighters make?

Once known as 'Pretty Boy' before changing his nickname to 'Money' when the big box office nights started to line up, Mayweather reckons he stands to earn $100 million from the spectacle.

"I prefer to still go out, entertain and have fun," he told entrepreneur Rob Moore when explaining his reasons for pursuing the fight.

"Just because I go out and entertain, have fun, doesn't mean that I still want to fight 12 rounds.

"I think we got a six round exhibition and I think it's going to be very entertaining, and the people are going to love it.

"We've got to look at $35 million for 12 rounds or $100 million for six rounds, big difference, big difference.

"And I can't really say what the numbers are going to be. How much money I'm going to make, or how much Logan Paul is going to make.

"But we're talking about projecting, we've always got to talk about what it's projected to make."

Elsewhere, Paul's podcast partner Mike Majlak has claimed his friend will take home at least $10 million, and possibly upwards of that respectable figure.

"Eight figures - you're not going to say it, but eight figures," Majlak remarked in his purse guesstimate.

How do the fighters measure up?

Pedigree and past aside, Paul at 26 obviously has Father Time on his side against the 44-year-old Mayweather.

'The Maverick' also has a six-inch height advantage over the 5ft 8in Mayweather, and a four-inch reach advantage of 76 to 72.

Mayweather has never fought higher than light middleweight, or rather 154 lbs, while Paul contested at 189 lbs for the KSI clash.

For clarity, this one has a weight limit of 190 lbs.

Floyd Mayweather is 44 and 5-8, 150 pounds.Logan Paul is 26 and 6-2, 195 pounds.The anti-Money May folks need to be worrying more about how bad that's going to look if Logan loses. Tale of the tape don't lie. https://t.co/ynmyBccPMO — Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) April 22, 2021

Who is the favorite?

Undoubtedly Mayweather, who has stressed that he can toy with his opponent and decide on his own terms when he wants to finish the show.

"No strategy. I just got to show up," Mayweather recently told Barstool Sports.

"If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, two. It’s all up to me… His first name’s Logan, Logan Fall after June 6 – because he’s gonna fall."

In the meantime, however, Paul has been practicing a bizarre rope-a-dope tribute to Muhammad Ali that could get him out of trouble against the typically-defensive Mayweather.

Is there any bad blood?

There wasn't, until Paul's brother Jake, who will face Tyron Woodley on August 28, stirred things up.

Stealing Mayweather's 'TBE' ('The Best Ever Cap') at a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium, the "Gotcha Hat" debacle which went viral and caused a mass scuffle following a heated verbal back-and-forth.

"That s–t just got personal," said Logan, after Mayweather's entourage roughed up Jake while the boxer screamed "I'll kill you m*therfucker".

"It was supposed to be a cute little press conference, come together, get people excited for the fight, not people talking about killing people. What the f*ck," he lamented.

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into a brawl after Jake took Mayweather’s hat off his head. pic.twitter.com/FjJlGxlh4j — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) May 6, 2021

What else have the fighters said?

Mayweather has scoffed at the naysayers who have questioned his motives for meeting Paul.

"My nickname is Money for a reason," he said a few days ago during a promo show.

"I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event.

"I believe in working smarter, not harder," Mayweather insisted.

"So if it’s something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it."

Paul, though, has made bold predictions: "I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet.

"Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch. He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with.

"He really thinks I’m a YouTuber. He really thinks I’m a fake fighter. I get it.

"Everything that I’ve portrayed online says the same thing. But we’re really about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think."

.@LoganPaul believes his height, weight, reach, and age are the advantages that will help him beat @FloydMayweather. (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/oi7DnzTVQZ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 25, 2021

"We did a legit proper camp," he added elsewhere to True Geordie.

"We're doing hard sparring rounds, 10-12 rounds, three different guys, we're ready."