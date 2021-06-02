‘Tons of hate and disrespect’: MMA fighter Dandois calls out ‘keyboard warriors’ who predict ‘massacre’ against unbeaten Harrison

MMA fighter Cindy Dandois has responded to 'keyboard warriors' online, after receiving 'tons of hate and disrespect' ahead of her contest with lightweight GOAT hopeful Kayla Harrison at the upcoming PFL 6 event.

A regular season finale meeting between the two was confirmed yesterday to take place on the June 25 card.

A show headliner on ESPN, it will be held at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and give great exposure to both fighters and the championship itself.

Elsewhere, there are also clashes between some of the championship's biggest hitters and President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo beamed that he "can't wait to what what happens".

"There were a lot of exciting knockouts that took place during PFL 3 for the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions and as the Regular Season concludes, all these fighters will be looking for an early stoppage to secure their spots in the playoffs," Sefo said.

"Many of our world class athletes can still qualify for the PFL playoffs but just about all of they are facing a win or go home scenario."

For many however, the showdown between 9-0 Harrison, who was last seen in the octagon dispatching Mariana Morais via a first-round TKO last month, and 16-6 Dandois, who lost an unanimous decision against Kaitlin Young at the same event, is viewed as a mismatch.

Those who couldn't keep their thought to themselves have bombarded the Belgian with abuse, but former UFC contender Dandois has stood strong and called them out.

So I am fighting the champ @KaylaH in the main event of @PFLMMA 6 ... and like always tons of hate and disrespect are coming my way. Why? I am happy I get to face this amazing fighter... so to all the keyboard warriors out there, when did u step up to do something great? pic.twitter.com/U98uJRDCPz — Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 1, 2021

"So I am fighting the champ Kayla Harrison in the main event of PFL 6," she began, while tagging her American foe, who is a two-time Olympic judo champion.

"And like always tons of hate and disrespect are coming my way. Why?"

"I am happy I get to face this amazing fighter... so to all the keyboard warriors out there, when did you step up to do something great?," she asked.

We are fighters and that’s what we are going to do. Fight! We had our battles in life... now we have this battle in the @PFLMMA octagon ❗️💯 — Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 1, 2021

"Well said," came one reply.

"Kayla Harrison is a bad matchup for anyone in the world, but you’ll never be a cold and timid soul that knows neither victory or defeat."

"We are fighters and that’s what we are going to do. Fight! We had our battles in life... now we have this battle in the PFL octagon," Dandois responded to this, alongside a 100 emoji.

Your undeserving and have zero shot — jd2020 (@jd202012) June 1, 2021

Ah man, Cindy Dandois produced possibly the worst display of stand up I’ve ever seen in her one and only UFC bout, Kayla might even just forgo any type of grappling and just piece her up. — Christopher Wilding (@Christo75610873) June 1, 2021

Striking clinic coming pic.twitter.com/JKeb5PbxHe — Bret B 🇨🇦🇵🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Bret21B) June 1, 2021

But still the hate poured in, with the 36-year-old derisively asked if the bout will be shown on OnlyFans.

Others offered more constructive criticism, but wrote off Dandois' stand-up game while predicting "Good god this is gonna be a massacre."

Yet as Harrison waits for an offer from the UFC, with Dana White stating she might not feel "ready" for the elite, it was warned that "people trying to compare Kayla to ['champ champ'] Amanda [Nunes] and [Belltaor featherweight ruler Cris] Cyborg are out of their mind!"

"Ultimate can crusher," Harrison was called for her inferior opposition, by the type that believes she should try her luck against either Brazilian brawler.

A fortnight ago, Cyborg was probed on the potential superfight and remarked "I don’t worry about her saying she’s the queen" in reference to Harrison.

"I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and say I’m the queen, for myself," she revealed.

"What do the fans think, right? What do the fans think? And if she thinks that, man, cool for her. If she ever wants to go [back to 145] and the fans want to see this fight then, for sure, it’s going to happen.

"But my focus is on [then next-opponent] Leslie [Smith], and if she signs with Bellator after the tournament then we can think about this."