OFFICIAL: Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid as Italian dumps Premier League Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has made a shock exit from Everton, after being confirmed as the new coach of Real Madrid to succeed Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday afternoon on a reported three-year contract offered by president Florentino Perez.

Rumors of the possible switch came out of nowhere, and were first reported by the likes of Spanish outlet MARCA.

It claimed that the Italian was ahead of established frontrunners, which included Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and club legend Raul.

Then, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano began relaying the latest developments more exclusively, writing online that Ancelotti was considered "one step away" from rejoining Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti is now considered ‘one step away’ from joining Real Madrid. His agents are now working to terminate his current contract with Everton - it’s the last step then the deal will be completed. Ancelotti won’t create any problem on personal terms with Real ⚪️ #Real#EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

"His agents are now working to terminate his current contract with Everton - it’s the last step then the deal will be completed," he added, insisting that Ancelotti wouldn't "create any problems on personal terms with Real".

Just over half an hour later, Romano returned to social media to say that the agreement of Ancelotti's termination with the Toffees was set to be concluded, with the two clubs in question in contact before an official announcement would follow.

That was duly announced last on Tuesday, and in turn, Ancelotti will occupy the Bernabeu hotseat for the first time since 2015 until 2024, if everything goes well.

Now in his eleventh job, this is the first time that the AC Milan player-coach legend has returned to the same club as head tactician.

Enjoying two years at the La Liga giants previously, he failed to win the domestic championship in light of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid dominance, but did land Los Blancos their previously elusive "Decima" (10th) UCL crown.

Winning it three times in his managerial career, and twice as a Rossoneri midfielder, the Estadio da Luz win against Atleti in extra time was Madrid's first lifting of the big-eared trophy since 2002, and Ancleotti deserved more respect than he was shown when dismissed a year after.

Still fences seem to have been mended between Perez and his new hire, who succeeds Ancelotti's former assistant in Lisbon Zinedine Zidane.

After an unflattering spell at Bayern Munich and then a fall in status at Napoli and the Merseysiders, who he joined in 2019, many thought Don Carlo might be done at the top table of elite European football.

As Madrid currently reconstruct their stadium and tinker with the idea of joining the Super League due to spiraling debts, he will be charged with leading the Merengues through a decisive era of regeneration.

His management approach is about a decade out of date - he hasn’t even won anything in four years - and they need an entirely new philosophy/structure. They’re like AC Milan post-2007 — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 1, 2021

Debate on Twitter was divided on whether it is a good appointment for Madrid.

One pundit called it "smart" and Ancelotti a "proven winner", "who gives a continuity in style and approach after Zidane".

"Nobody better to calmly oversee a period of change on and off the pitch," it was added.

In opposition to this, however, another said: "His management approach is about a decade out of date - he hasn’t even won anything in four years - and they need an entirely new philosophy/structure."

"They’re like AC Milan post-2007," he concluded.

In a funny turn of events, though, Spain's big two are now both led by ex-Everton shotcallers.

Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti has worked out about as well for them as Tottenham appointing Jose Mourinho (which was a few weeks beforehand). 18 months later both teams are still outside the top six and in need of yet another relaunch. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) June 1, 2021

Elsewhere, it was quipped that "Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti has worked out about as well for them as Tottenham appointing Jose Mourinho (which was a few weeks beforehand)."

"Eighteen months later both teams are still outside the top six and in need of yet another relaunch."