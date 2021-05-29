‘I love Chelsea but Guardiola is so sexy’: Blues superfan Maria Liman sounds alarm about Man City’s Spanish supremo (PHOTOS)

Maria Liman, the Russian Playboy model and die-hard Chelsea supporter, has thrown her support behind her beloved Blues ahead of Saturday's Champions League Final – but warned that 'sexy' Pep Guardiola could spoil their party.

Chelsea take on Manchester City in Saturday's all-English affair at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto where Thomas Tuchel's men will be hoping to secure the second Champions League trophy trophy of Roman Abramovich's reign at Stamford Bridge, but to do so they will have to vanquish Guardiola's all-conquering City side which has dominated English football in recent months.

Manchester City will enter Saturdays' showpiece fixture as the slight favorites to claim what would be their first-ever Champions League crown but will be wary of Tuchel's resurgent Chelsea side whose form has been exemplary since the German succeeded club legend Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat in January.

Included in Chelsea's hot-streak was a pair of wins against Manchester City - once in the league and the other in the FA Cup - both of which came in the last six weeks.

And if Chelsea are to make it three on the bounce against the English champions it will mean that the most coveted piece of silverware on the continent will be heading to South West London for the first time since 2012 – and the picturesque Liman says that she believes this will be the outcome.

"It is a pity that I cannot be in Porto now," the 27-year-old Russian babe wrote via translation.

"Who will score goals today? The Champions League is just around the corner. How to feel? I love Chelsea, but Guardiola is so sexy.

"What do you think? What are the predictions?"

She concluded by saying that she expects Chelsea to come out on top in what she says will be a nervy and tense encounter.

"I think there won't be many goals, maximum one, and that one will be scored by Chelsea."

Guardiola, meanwhile, will be chasing his third Champions League title and his first in a decade since winning the trophy with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. The game will be the final appearance in light blue for City legend Sergio Aguero, with the Argentina forward expected to move to Barcelona ahead of next season.

Liman's hopes of Chelsea beating 'sexy' Guardiola's team have been boosted by the return to fitness of key midfielder N'Golo Kante and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, both of whom returned to training this week after injury and are expected to start the final.

If Tuchel's troops are successful on Saturday evening in Porto, you can expect Liman to post another scantily-clad celebration to her Instagram following of more than 1.3 million – a number which might just rise in the coming days, too.