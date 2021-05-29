‘No strategy, I just got to show up’: Floyd Mayweather expects to ease past Logan Paul in forthcoming exhibition boxing fight

Floyd Mayweather is undefeated through 50 professional fights and, despite being several weight classes smaller than Logan Paul ahead of their upcoming exhibition match, he says that all he has to do to win is step into the ring.

Mayweather and internet prankster Paul will clash in the ring in Miami on June 6 in what could be seen as the latest chapter in the sport's newfound interest in celebrity boxing – and while Mayweather is presumably very much anticipating the paycheck that the fight with Paul will provide, he isn't expecting much of an athletic challenge.

The former multiple weight world champion will enter the fight as an overwhelming favourite to defeat Paul, the YouTube celebrity-turned-boxer who has yet to register a win in his two career bouts.

And despite the significant weight disadvantage facing Mayweather, the man known as the 'Best Ever' says that victory is assured and that he will end the fight as soon as he feels like it.

"No strategy. I just got to show up," Mayweather told Barstool Sports.

"If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, two. It’s all up to me… His first name’s Logan, Logan Fall after June 6 – because he’s gonna fall."

It has been predicted that Mayweather will give up as much as 50lbs in weight to the inexperienced Paul, who will also be several inches taller and enjoy a reach advantage - but even at 44 years old, Mayweather's defensive nous and footwork is expected by most to be too much for the 26-year-old.

The fight will come with a little extra spice to it after Logan Paul and his brother, Jake, became involved in a physical scuffle with Mayweather and members of his entourage after Paul's sibling stole Mayweather's baseball cap from his head during an intense verbal confrontation.

Mayweather threw several punches at Paul in the ensuing melee.

The fight will represent Mayweather's first time in the ring since a December 2018 exhibition match with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, a fighter which the American easily won by first-round TKO.

A repeat of that result against the far larger Logan Paul may indeed prove more difficult – but could also set up a revenge match between Mayweather and Jake Paul which, perhaps somewhat perversely, could be considered among the most lucrative potential bouts currently on offer in boxing.