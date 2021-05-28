‘Tired but happy’: Champ Tatiana Volosozhar hailed by stars including Elizaveta Tuktamysheva on 2nd child with lover Maxim Trankov

A galaxy of sporting stars have inundated Russian two-time Olympic figure skating champion Tatiana Volosozhar with congratulations after she became a mom again, giving birth to her second child with her ice partner, Maxim Trankov.

Almost seven years after grabbing gold in the pairs and team competition in Sochi, perfect match Volosozhar and Trankov had another day to cherish as they welcomed a son, with a glittering array of well-wishers reacting to the 35-year-old sharing a smiling selfie.

Looking healthy in her hospital bed in Moscow, the 2013 world champion and 2012 European champion thanked her "beloved" husband and medical staff for making her feel "so comfortable" and "calm".

"Our family has grown... my dear, we have all been waiting for you so much," she told her vast following of more than 122,000 on Instagram, describing the experience as "not scary".

"The feeling that you want to hug the whole world. Tired but happy."

Fellow Russian figure skating great Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was among Volosozhar's huge fanbase eager to share in the joy, writing: "Tanya, congratulations."

World and European champion Victoria Sinitsina echoed Tuktamysheva's sentiments, and 2014 Olympic gold medalists Adelina Sotnikova and Ekaterina Bobrova also chimed in with thrilled messages.

Ice dancing world champion Ilia Averbukh, former Russia midfielder and current FC Zenit-2 St. Petersburg boss Vlad Radimov, hugely popular singer Yulianna Karaulova and actress Anzhelika Kashirina were just a few of the other high-profile names adding to a chorus of thousands of likes and responses.

Sharing a photo of himself in St. Petersburg, elated Trankov pointed out that the date of the birth – May 27 – was a particularly momentous one.

"Only my sorceress wife could give me a son on the birthday of my beloved city," he wrote, earning a reply of "love unlimited" from his spouse.

"Thank you, my love. You are everything to me in this world. Happiness."

Volosozhar did not immediately reveal the name of the new arrival, having asked fans in her previous Instagram post to guess the answer and promised to send a video message to one person who was correct.

The couple have been married for almost six years. Their first child, daughter Angelica, was born in February 2017.