‘A farewell speech’: Fans claim Ronaldo’s latest Instagram message is SURE SIGN he’s leaving Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a lengthy testament to his footballing achievements as the star put a positive spin on a disappointing season with Juventus – but some fans think the message means he is quitting the Italian giants.

With Ronaldo on the bench for the entirety of the game, Juventus sneaked into the Champions League spots on Sunday as they won 4-1 at Bologna, meaning Andrea Pirlo’s men finished fourth in the Serie A table.

Joyous scenes after the final whistle when Juventus players learned that rivals Napoli had only drawn at home to Verona could not disguise the fact that the Turin club – winners of the past nine Scudettos – endured a dismal season in which they were well off the pace in the league and suffered another early exit in Europe.

A Coppa Italia triumph against Atalanta in mid-week paved over some of the cracks, as did Ronaldo’s personal achievement of topping the Serie A scoring charts with 29 goals to scoop a first Capocannoniere accolade.

However, the overriding feeling is that Juve need a major overhaul this summer, most likely involving the departure of Pirlo from the dugout and possibly the exit of 36-year-old Ronaldo from the playing personnel – despite the star having a year remaining on his contract.

Taking to Instagram to assess the season and his own achievements with his 290 million followers, Ronaldo issued a lengthy message on Tuesday which some have taken as a farewell.

"The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs. Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels,” Ronaldo wrote, sharing images of his accolades from a glittering career in England, Spain and Italy.

“This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

“With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

“I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don't understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals. It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

“So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented. This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!”

With talk of journeys, some fans were convinced Ronaldo was keen to move on to pastures new this summer in pursuit of the European glory that has eluded him at Juventus.

“Is it just me or does that sound like a goodbye message to the Juventus fans?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“I felt that too,” came the response from another CR7 superfan.

Is it just me or does that sound like a goodbye message to the Juventus fans? — Taylor. (@TayMack1994) May 24, 2021

“It was like he was saying, ‘I came here in Italy to make history so I've made that mark now I have to go to another country where I need to achieve another goal.’”

“This is like a farewell speech though,” wrote another fan.

“He’s deffo leaving Juve! ‘Thanks for taking part in the journey’” one fan added, quoting the message from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He’s deffo leaving Juve! “Thanks for taking part in the journey” — Akash Chauhan (@akashhchauhann) May 24, 2021

If Juve do look to move Ronaldo on, they could reportedly demand a fee of at least €29 million ($35.5 million) to avoid a capital loss from their purchase of the star from Real Madrid for more than €100 million back in 2018.

Among the clubs Ronaldo has been linked to are boyhood club Sporting Lisbon – which appears to be the choice of the star’s mother, Dolores Aveiro – and former team Manchester United.

Regarding the latter, however, ex-United teammate Gary Neville suggested that a return would not be wise for the Old Trafford club.

“Love him but think it’s better to leave the memories where they are,” replied Neville when asked whether United should re-sign Ronaldo in a Twitter Q&A on Monday.