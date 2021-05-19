Tyson Fury challenges Anthony Joshua to BARE-KNUCKLE bout after rival calls him ‘fraud’ over collapsed superfight

Tyson Fury told Anthony Joshua to meet him in a bare-knuckle showdown as the heavyweights engaged in an online slanging match with their summer superfight on the ropes.

An arbitration panel ruled this week that WBC champion Fury has to grant American rival Deontay Wilder a rematch by September 15 – seemingly sinking any hopes that Fury would face Joshua in a blockbuster title unification fight which had already been agreed for Saudi Arabia on August 14.

READ MORE: Fury must fight Wilder unless American steps aside as Saudi superfight with Joshua is thrown into chaos

With those plans in disarray, Joshua broke his silence to take aim at The Gypsy King online.

“[Tyson Fury] the world now sees you for the fraud you are,” tweeted the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO title holder.

“You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.

"Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.”

.@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are.You’ve let boxing down!You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight.Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

It didn’t take long for Fury to fire back as he challenged Joshua to a bare-knuckle meeting to settle their differences, with each man putting up $20 million of their money.

“You’re more full of sh*t than Eddie [Hearn – promoter]. Spouting absolute sh*te!

“Your full team knew there was an arbitration going on, it was out of my hands!

"But I tell you what if I’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!!”

@anthonyjoshua your more full of shit that Eddie, Spouting absolute shite! your full team knew there was an Arbitration going on, it was out of my hands! but i tell you what if i’m a fraud let’s fight this weekend bare knuckles till 1 man quits? let’s put up 20 mill each!!! 🖕🏻🖕🏻 https://t.co/NbCvwn6YfN — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

In response, Joshua vowed to “slap Fury’s bald head.”

“If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed!” wrote the Watford-born fighter.

“Bare-knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke!

“I’ll slap your bald head and you’ll do nothing! Waste man.”

If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED 💥Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man. https://t.co/d9PLjAesj6 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

Keen to try and have the last word, Fury clapped back: “Not going in to the details on line! You’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try.

"Bum, I’m waiting... Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. I’ll smoke Wilder first then you will get yours as well.”

not going in to the details on line!you’ll slap me about will you dosser please come and try Bum, i’m waiting... Femi AKA Bottlejob! 24/7 365. Ready. i’ll smoke wilder first then you will get yours aswell. #GKhttps://t.co/Led1X54PhS — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 19, 2021

Joshua wasn't letting it lie though, sharing footage of Fury's ringside appearance as part of Billy Joe Saunders' entourage for his super-middleweight title fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"You’re not about that bare knuckle life. A barrier held you back, not even a bouncer!" Joshua mocked, showing a scene in which Saunders' dad was manhandled by security as he attempted to make his way to his son in the ring, all while Fury watched on.

You’re not about that bare knuckle life. A barrier held you back, not even a bouncer! 🤣 https://t.co/LI6973nrK2pic.twitter.com/HvTC4HcOcS — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

Fury has accused former victim Wilder of demanding $20 million to step aside and clear the way for his superfight with Joshua – an allegation the American’s camp has denied.

The Manchester fighter appears to have accepted he must grant Wilder a third fight, and promoters have reportedly already booked the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the occasion on July 24.

Joshua, meanwhile, is set to move on to a summer showdown with mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.