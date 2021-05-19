Baseball star Pillar shows off grisly damage but says he’s ‘more worried’ about pitcher who threw 94mph ball at his face (VIDEO)

New York Mets star Kevin Pillar displayed the damage after he took a ball to the face against the Atlanta Braves this week, but said he was more concerned about the effect the incident could have on the man who threw the pitch.

Pillar triggered widespread concern among fellow players and fans after spurting blood when he was caught by a 94mph ball by Jacob Webb in the seventh inning of their game at Truist Park on Monday.

After making his way from the field under his own steam, it was later reported that the 32-year-old had suffered multiple nasal fractures but escaped more serious injury.

Kevin Pillar was just drilled in the face by a pitch and immediately left the game in Atlanta.Hoping for the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T67yrlkWoU — UNB! Sports MLB (@unbsportsmlb) May 18, 2021

Sporting a bruised and battered face, Pillar returned on Tuesday to Truist Park, where he spoke to the media.

“I feel real good, actually. Despite not looking so good, I feel as close to normal as possible,” said the centerfielder, who had jokingly inquired with manager Luis Rojas as to whether he was in the line-up for the game.

“The only tough thing is my right eye a little bit right now is suffering from a little bit of swelling and I can’t really breathe out of my nose, but besides that I feel good,” Pillar added.

“I feel lucky and I’m just kind of excited to start this recovery and get back doing what I like doing.”

Pillar is provisionally on the 10-day injured list, and after meeting with a plastic surgeon is set to undergo surgery to fix his nose back in place once the swelling goes down.

“My face will heal, but my heart’s broken right now because this team is hurting right now,” Pillar added as he became the 13th Mets star to wind up on the injury list.

The veteran star, who only joined the Mets in February, said his concerns lay more with Braves pitcher Webb – who had turned away immediately on striking Pillar’s face and appeared distraught at the incident.

Kevin Pillar was just hit in the face by Jacob Webb with a fastball. The look here by Webb says it all. #Mets Pillar was gushing blood but able to walk off the field shortly after. This was awful!!! Everyone hoping Pillar is going to be okay. pic.twitter.com/LolprCf3jP — Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) May 18, 2021

The pair met at Truist Park on Tuesday, with Pillar reassuring Webb about his health.

“I’m almost more worried about him than I am myself because I know I saw his reaction and I know how tough that can be on someone who feels responsible for someone getting injured,” Pillar said.

“I think everyone – my family, my close friends, my inner circle – they know this is just a minor bump in the road. I pride myself on being tough and available. I’ll be all right.”

“I know how tough that can be on someone who feels responsible for someone getting injured... He needs to continue to be confident and believe in himself.” -Kevin Pillar on Jacob Webb hitting him in the face pic.twitter.com/SgS2fGDdaN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 18, 2021

The Mets picked up a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night, backing up the 3-1 win they had earned on Monday despite losing Pillar from the fray.