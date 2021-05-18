Salah camp ‘contacted by PSG’ over potential summer switch from Liverpool as Mbappe future remains unresolved

PSG have opened talks with agents representing Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah in the event that Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer as part of a potential exodus of strikers switching clubs ahead of next season, according to reports.

French football magazine L'Equipe reports that the Ligue 1 giants contacted Salah's representatives to explore whether their client would be open to a move before approaching his club Liverpool with an official offer.

They specify that negotiations have only just begun, and PSG's next steps will be determined by what happens on the market over the next few weeks.

With Neymar already signing a contract extension until 2025, the Parisians are yet to see a similar commitment from World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

😱| BREAKING NEWS: PSG are now in official talks with Salah’s representatives. PSG are looking to launch a bid in the coming weeks. [L’Equipe] pic.twitter.com/fLWV7n7W7y — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) May 17, 2021

Though silent up to now on these fresh rumors, Salah recently angered Liverpool fans by flirting with potential suitors such as Real Madrid.

In an interview with MARCA ahead of the two sides' meeting in the Champions League in March, the Egyptian answered questions on his future and demonstrated a lack of loyalty towards the Reds.

"It's not up to me. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now," he stated, when asked if he saw himself at another club after a successful four seasons at Anfield.

When it was put to him whether he was keen to try out Spanish football, having already played in England and Italy, the 29-year-old answered: "I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day, yes."

AS in Spain conclude that the fact Liverpool haven't opened talks with Salah yet to extend his contract, which expires in 2023, makes him "open to considering offers from other European giants".

And elsewhere on the continent, several other targetmen could find themselves switching allegiances ahead of the upcoming 2021/2022 campaign.

Reportedly expressing a desire to play in a more competitive league, Kylian Mbappe may head to Real Madrid for a cut fee rather than be lost on a free next summer by PSG.

Over in Catalonia, his potential Ballon d'Or generational rival for the next decade, Erling Haaland, is fancied by FC Barcelona with Borussia Dortmund perhaps looking to cash in before a rumored $91.6 million release clause is triggered at the end of next season.

Putting a string of top outfits on alert, though, England captain Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur he wishes to leave after becoming tired of falling short in the Premier and Champions League.

"Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements," Kane stressed to Standard Sport last month, when named Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

"When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more.

"[But] the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that," he revealed.

British papers such as The Times claim there are links with Barcelona this morning, but domestic outfits including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all allegedly contacted his people too.

🗣"The ball is very much in Tottenham's court." @skysportspaulg on if a European giant like PSG, Barcelona or Real Madrid could make a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/qXncpBDvnF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

Kane is said to hope a "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will facilitate his exit, but Levy is reluctant to see him leave for an English club.

With the 27-year-old priced at a whopping $213 million then, few outfits other than PSG outside the UK could afford him, and the same logic applies to Salah's wage.

In short, as a quartet of the best goalscorers across elite football's top flights wanted by the same outfits, the fates of Salah, Mbappe, Kane and Haaland are intertwined and will be influenced by one another.