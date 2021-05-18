Newly-crowned UFC champ Oliveira receives hero’s welcome by favela community in Brazil after stunning title win (VIDEO)

New UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has received a hero's welcome in Brazil. First met in Sao Paulo by his daughter and Corinthians ultras, he then held a parade on a fire truck in his hometown of Guaruja an hour away.

The gutsy victory from 'Do Bronx' has struck a chord with Brazilians reeling from a social, political and economic crisis in their country, which is also second only to the United States in the number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus on 436,000.

Close to being knocked out by opponent Michael Chandler at UFC 262 last weekend, Oliveira made a spirited comeback by taking just 19 seconds of the second round to finish the heavy-handed former Bellator king.

In turn, he became the latest UFC championship winner in history by being appointed the ruler of the 155 lbs division in his 28th fight, and also surpassed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes (17) while prolonging his own Performance of the Night bonuses record (11).

Heading back to his homeland on Sunday, Oliveira was met in Sao Paulo by his four-year-old daughter Tayla and Gavioes da Fiel (The Eagles of Faith) ultras from one of the city's biggest football clubs, Corinthians, in a hotel near Guarulhos Airport yesterday.

Hoisted on the shoulders of one supporter, Oliveira provoked his team's bitterest rivals by stating "I have a world championship, Palmeiras don't," as drums beat to loud chants of "The champion as arrived".

This is a reference to the fact that Corinthians have two Club World Cup titles won in 2000 on home soil and in 2012 against Chelsea in Japan compared to Palmeiras' none.

And with the latter having recently failed in the semi-finals of the tournament to Mexico's Tigres, therefore missing out on playing Bayern Munich for a chance to capture the trophy, the popular wind-up phrase "Palmeiras nao tem Mundial" ("Palmeiras don't have a world championship") is as popular as ever with Corinthians fans - who also saw Oliveira off to Houston at the same international travel hub.

Charles Oliveira's return home to Guarujá, Brazil today as UFC Champion was nothing short of amazing(via @diegolimacb)pic.twitter.com/8Uvtau2XFz — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 17, 2021

After this brief encounter, Oliveira headed an hour from the Southern Hemisphere's largest city to the coast and his small beach hometown of Guaruja.

In the favela community of Vicente de Carvalho that raised him, he paraded on a fire truck with his new gold strap and a Brazil flag.

Motorbike engines revved, horns were beeped and a huge crowd chanted "E campeao" ("He's the champion") as fireworks were let off.

Oliveira then led a mimed rendition of the popular Brazilian funk song "Menino Vagabundo - Vitoria Chegou, Deus Abencoou" (Tramp Boy - Victory Arrived, God Blessed [Me]) blaring from a loud sound system.

It tells the tale of a young man in the favela who lost his job, let go of his studies and was kicked out of home into a life of crime and gang culture before turning his life around.

Naturally, its comeback story resonates with Oliveira and the champion's humble beginnings, in addition to the eight defeats he suffered before getting a shot at the crown.

In the clip, he can be seen singing its chorus "Victory arrived" with a warm verve and passion.

Believe in yourself!Turmoils are part of our lives. Overcomin’ ‘em makes you stronger. God bless us.#AFavelaVenceu Acredite em você!Altos e baixos fazem parte das nossas vidas. Superar momentos ruims te deixa mais forte. Deus nos abençoe.#UFChttps://t.co/LAY364em25 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 17, 2021

Heading down to the ground, Oliveira made his way off the vehicle and through his people once more on someone's shoulders.

Stopping to hug one man presumed to be a close friend, the party continued as more community members came up to give its pride and joy fist bumps and handshakes.

As fans and pundits worldwide speculate who Oliveria will face in his first title defense, the most obvious conclusion to make is that whoever wins a trilogy decider between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264 will have a chance to fight for all the marbles later in the year.

Ariel Helwani believes Charles Oliveira's next opponent will be the UFC 264 main event winner.(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/UMJQAtj6BJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2021

"Congrats to Olivera [sic] on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion, wonder who 12 is..." tweeted McGregor in the aftermath of Saturday's spectacle.

Probed on the possibility of facing the Irishman, Oliveira confirmed "That would be fantastic" at his post-fight press conference.

"Conor, since you're so tough, first of all, you beat Dustin and then come over to Brazil and I'll put you on your a**."

"[McGregor] is just one of these guys that talks a lot, he's got to beat Dustin first," he insisted.

McGregor has voiced a preference to fight in the MMA-obsessed South American nation in the past too, beaming after a 2019 UFC Fight Night 144 card in Fortaleza: "What an amazing atmosphere at UFC Brazil tonight."

What an amazing atmosphere at UFC Brazil tonight.I would LOVE to compete there for all the passionate Brazilian fans at some stage of my career.I was so close to securing a bout in Rio last year. It was essentially a done deal.Maybe next time.Ui Vai Morrer!!!! I’m still here. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2019

"I would LOVE to compete there for all the passionate Brazilian fans at some stage of my career," he went on.

"I was so close to securing a bout in Rio last year. It was essentially a done deal. Maybe next time."

"Ui Vai Morrer!!!!, ['He's going to die']" McGregor added, possibly in reference to threats he received in the build up to his showdown with Jose Aldo in 2015.

"I’m still here," he signed off.

Easily capable of passing the 44,000 attendance achieved by the UFC 198 card in Curitiba, when Stipe Miocic knocked out Fabricio Werdum for the heavyweight belt, a meeting with Oliveira at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo could do huge numbers at the gate and on pay-per-view close to the end of 2021 in Brazilian summertime.