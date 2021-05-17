Solskjaer risks ire from fans after pointing finger at Super League protests during Manchester United's downturn in form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has risked angering the club's fans after suggesting that protests against owners the Glazer family and the European Super League have caused a packed schedule and downturn in form.

The club legend was speaking ahead of the Red Devils' match with Fulham tomorrow.

After the protests forced a clash against Liverpool to be rescheduled, United were forced into a grueling fixture list of four games across eight days.

To avoid a second postponement of the meeting with Jurgen Klopp's men, their players had to report to Old Trafford a disruptive seven hours before kick-off, which hampered preparations for the 4-2 defeat.

Two days before that, United were also toppled 2-1 by FA Cup winners Leicester City, and Solskjaer invited backlash by pointing the finger.

"I just didn’t want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it’s the reason behind the performances," began Solskjaer on Monday.

"Physically it’s impossible to turn up and play at the intensity and the level that’s required because of the amount of games.

"Then you look at the preparation in between: we haven’t had the recovery, the same routine as you normally do, we haven’t done the tactical prep in the same ways," he explained.

"I’m not saying it didn’t affect them but I was impressed with how professional they were and how they went about it."

"None of them complained and that’s one of the big things for me, we never complain we just look at what we can do and how could we maximize the situation. We tried to do that but we couldn't get the results."

"I think the mood in any club and the relationship between the team and the fans is vital to what happens on the pitch. We’re all human beings and we will react to getting our supporters back in a positive way," Solskjaer vowed.

Thanks to Trafford Borough Council giving the green light, the Premier League giants will receive 10,000 fans for tomorrow's match, which will mark the first time supporters - save from the protests - have been inside their iconic ground since a derby against Manchester City in March 2020.

As opposed to kicking up a stink, though, Solskjaer pleaded with them to cheer the troops on and not wreak havoc.

"Since the last time we’ve had fans in against Man City – it was the best atmosphere I’ve ever felt it at Old Trafford in a league game – the next time we can welcome the fans back in we need to make sure it’s a positive one," he insisted.

"We’ve been waiting for a long, long time to welcome the fans back. Of course, the last couple of home games, especially the Liverpool ones with the protests... it’s never nice to see a club that is not united."

"So we’re hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day that we move together, that we play a good game of football."

"That’s my job to prepare the team to play well and that they enjoy the day because that’s important that we get back and enjoy being together," Solskjaer accepted.

"Of course, you hope that the game against Fulham will not be marred by any violence or over-the-top things. I know the Manchester United fans, they’re the best fans I’ve had and I’ve got such a great relationship with them."

"They know how to support the team so I don’t expect any of the fans coming here making any trouble."

With the Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday next week, Solskjaer also sent a warning to his stars that spots in the first XI are not guaranteed and still up for grabs.

"Maybe the Fulham team will be the final team, maybe not," he started.

"I’m hoping to get Anthony [Martial] and Dan [James] back involved in this game, which is a very good boost for us.

"Maybe they can even start against Wolves and then maybe they’re sensational. It’s hard to leave players out if they really perform at their highest level," he pointed out.

"You pick a team to win a game and we need to pick [one] for the final. So if you want to go to the final in 10 days you want players confident and in form, and players who I know I can get everything from."

"So these last two games are a chance for everyone if there’s any doubt in my head."

"I think everyone knows I feel I’ve got quite good competition in most areas so I don’t think going into these last two games saving your energy for the final, no.

"You need to show against Fulham that I’m ready to do my bit for the team," he stressed.

"Whatever team I pick it has to be a team and they have to be players that give everything. If you go into a game tentative or if you have something else in your mind, if you don’t fly into the tackles as you should, if you don’t sprint as normal or make focus as much, there’s more of a danger of getting hurt in that kind of position."

"We want to build momentum and confidence because we have lost the last two at Old Trafford. We don’t want to go into an important game with bad momentum or a bad feeling," Solskjaer concluded.