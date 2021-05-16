‘Worst deal ever’: Fans rub salt in Barca wounds as discarded Suarez edges Atletico to title & Messi sees La Liga hopes die

Barcelona were painfully reminded of the folly of letting Luis Suarez leave as the Uruguayan scored a late winner to edge Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title, while the Catalans' own hopes ended with a home defeat to Celta Vigo.

Heading into the final round of La Liga fixtures next weekend, it will be table toppers Atletico in pole position for the title as they cling to a two-point lead over crosstown rivals Real Madrid.

That gap is thanks to a pulsating comeback victory from Diego Simeone’s men against Osasuna on Sunday, as Atleti scored twice inside the last eight minutes to overturn Ante Budimir’s 75th-minute opening goal for the visitors.

And then there were two... 👀The title race will be decided on the final weekend in #LaLigaSantander! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vjWT9HFwBJ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 16, 2021

Suarez – a pre-season arrival from Barcelona after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou – steered home the winner in the 88th minute for his 20th league goal of the campaign.

Atleti know that victory in their final game away at relegation-threatened Valladolid next weekend will seal a first La Liga title in seven years for the club.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are still in contention to retain the crown they won last season after earning a 1-0 win at Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Nacho.

Zinedine Zidane's men close out their season at home to seventh-placed Villarreal next Sunday, hoping that Atleti slip up and they can capitalize.

Meanwhile Barcelona, who before Sunday stood only a remote mathematical chance of sneaking the title, will not finish in the top two for the first time since 2008 after suffering defeat at home to Celta Vigo, despite taking the lead through a Lionel Messi header.

That was the Argentine star’s 30th league goal of the season – the ninth time he has achieved that feat – but it wasn’t enough as his team went down to a double from Santi Mina.

Messi has scored 3️⃣0️⃣ La Liga goals this seasonIt's the ninth time in his career he's reached 30 league goals in a season - the most times of any player in Europe's top five leagues 🐐 pic.twitter.com/biM55a2wXy — Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS | Santi Mina strikes twice at the Camp Nou as @RCCeltaEN make it 5 wins in a row! 💙🔥🎬 #BarçaCeltapic.twitter.com/NPjwPCw2bk — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 16, 2021

The second of those goals came in the 89th minute after Barcelona had seen Clement Lenglet sent off for picking up a second yellow card five minutes earlier.

As Suarez continued to put in clutch performances for Atletico, fans rubbed salt into the Barcelona wounds at their apparent mistake in letting the 34-year-old go in a shake-up last summer.

A reminder that Barcelona sold Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid for just €7m.They told him he was too old to perform at the highest level.He's scored 20 league goals this season 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DhndxzOJED — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2021

On the day Barcelona’s title hopes ended with a 2-1 home loss to Celta, Luis Suarez scored his 20th goal of the season to keep Atletico top of La Liga.Reminder: Barcelona let Luis Suarez leave for $7M last summer. pic.twitter.com/wxjTmFmiKH — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2021

Some pondered whether the step had even been the worst bit of business they had seen in football, especially when Barcelona were said to be mulling a move for aging Argentine ace Sergio Aguero this summer when he leaves Manchester City, potentially to fill the void left by Suarez.

Barcelona letting Luis Suarez go to their rivals Atletico Madrid for £5m is one of the worst business deals ever — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 16, 2021

So, you're telling me Ronald Koeman gave Luis Suarez a 5 minute phone call to tell him he wasn't good enough to be in Barcelona's plans, just for Barcelona to bottle La Liga and now Suarez might actually end up winning it with Atletico Madrid as one of the top scorers this season pic.twitter.com/uv5Dh9rFCP — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) May 16, 2021

I still can't get my head round Barcelona.They sold a 33-year old Luis Suárez for €6m because they thought he was too old.He then pretty much wins La Liga for Atlético.Meanwhile, Barça are set to sign 33-year old Sergio Agüero on a two-year deal. pic.twitter.com/H1uTbxCa1T — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 16, 2021

After Barcelona’s title fate was confirmed, attention will be ratcheted up regarding what that means for star man Messi.

Following his aborted attempt to leave the Camp Nou last summer, efforts will be redoubled among Barcelona’s fellow European elite to entice the six-time Ballon d’Or winner away, with Messi out of contract at the end of June.

Barcelona close a disappointing campaign next Sunday away at bottom-of-the-table Eibar. Barca will hope to get a result to keep hold of third place, as they currently stand just two points ahead of fourth-place Sevilla, who host Alaves in their final fixture.