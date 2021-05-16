‘See you in Saudi’: Fury says date confirmed for Joshua showdown in ‘biggest sporting event ever to grace planet Earth’ (VIDEO)

WBC ruler Tyson Fury has made a "massive announcement" on Twitter pertaining to his potential heavyweight unification clash against British rival Anthony Joshua. According to the Gypsy King, a location and date is now confirmed.

The Mancunian took to the social media platform on Sunday by posting a video of his claims.

"Got some massive news for you all guys. I’ve just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia," Fury began.

"He’s told me this fight is 100% hot."

"August 14, 2021, summer time," the unbeaten brawler went on.

"All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth," he vowed.

"Do not miss it. All eyes on us. Peace out, God bless, see you in Saudi! Yes!"

Though still lacking an official announcement from the likes of Top Rank or Matchroom, the news will come as music to ears of boxing fans who had tired of both sides stalling when coming to an agreement.

Fury's father John previously alleged that those in the Middle East would struggle to find a site fee as time ran out to finalize one and also a location, while Joshua and his promotor Eddie Hearn suggested that the Fury camp was trying to talk their way out of a fight.

But now it seems the money-spinning clash will finally come to light, with the initial bout of a planned double-header going to the Middle East.