Concerns of more unrest at Manchester United Premier League game grow as fans block Liverpool’s bus on way to Old Trafford (VIDEO)

Fears are growing that Thursday's rescheduled game between Manchester United and Liverpool could see a repeat of chaotic anti-Glazer demonstrations after fans briefly blocked the Liverpool team bus en route to Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police have imposed robust security measures to prevent a repeat of the protests from United supporters aimed at the fiercely unpopular family who own the club.

A 10ft tall 'Ring of Steel' has been erected at specific points outside the stadium after officials identified weak spots in security at the famous stadium which allowed hundreds of fans to storm the ground earlier this month, forcing the postponement of the fixture with arch-rivals Liverpool.

There has been a heavy security presence in Manchester in advance of the game, particularly on the route that the Liverpool team coach was expected to take to Old Trafford, as well as reports that so-called 'decoy' busses were travelling between the stadium and the nearby Hyatt hotel.

Could it happen again?It’s happening... pic.twitter.com/XP0DHTNwck — Red Issue (@RedIssue) May 13, 2021

At around 6pm local time, images emerged on social media of a Liverpool bus at a standstill close to the ground which had apparently been blocked in by a trio of cars. There were also unconfirmed reports that the air had been let out of its tyres.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and the bus was soon in motion once more, but further reports online suggest that neither Jurgen Klopp nor his team were on the board at the time of the incident.

The Liverpool bus is on the move again. 🚍(Just wait for the surprise cameo 🐕)#MUNLIV | #LFCpic.twitter.com/enQcjcKbMp — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 13, 2021

It was also reported that United have instituted a wave of additional security measures to ensure that Thursday's fixture proceeds as planned, with many of them not even being told to club staff for fear that they would be leaked to supporters.

United players arrived at Old Trafford several hours in advance of the usual game day arrival time in a bid to rule out any problems with regard to transport around the stadium.

At the May 2 protests, several hundred United fans raided Old Trafford and made their way onto the pitch as a riposte to the club's involvement with the unpopular European Super League proposal.

There were also several skirmishes between irate fans and police in Manchester, with arrests being made and at least three police officers requiring medical treatment – including one whose eye socket was broken when he was struck by a glass bottle.