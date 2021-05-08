Aguero ridiculed for HORRENDOUS Panenka penalty miss in Man City-Chelsea Premier League clash (VIDEO)

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero left coach Pep Guardiola fuming and was widely mocked online following a ridiculously-weak Panenka penalty attempt in a Premier League match against Chelsea that could decide the title.

In a rare start for the Argentine, who will leave at the end of the season following a highly-successful decade at the Etihad, the striker stepped up to take a spot kick on the stroke of half time when forward line partner Gabriel Jesus had been brought down by Billy Gilmour.

A few minutes before that, Raheem Sterling had put the Mancunians 1-0 up once a heavy touch from Aguero - after Jesus had stormed into the box - saw the ball spill out to the England international.

With City needing a win to lift their seventh top flight crown, Aguero could have arguably put the tie beyond doubt with his spot kick.

Aguero giving me balotelli vibes pic.twitter.com/n0amzwfv45 — ranny_ft (@ranny_ft) May 8, 2021

Fluffing his lines miserably, however, he gave Edouard Mendy no trouble whatsoever when firing off a soft Panenka chip down the middle that barely reached the goal line.

Wisely not committing to a dive, Mendy merely had to stand on his feet to make an easy catch, and the developments caused Aguero's boss Guardiola to head down the tunnel for the interval in a furious huff.

Aguero watching back his penalty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8n8C9pSwNY — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 8, 2021

🗣"The PA-STINKER."🗣"I was cringing here." Jamie Redknapp & @MicahRichards sum up Sergio Aguero's missed panenka penalty at half-time pic.twitter.com/MWcUsPFAwa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

Jokers online quipped that Aguero took the penalty as though wearing a hefty pair of Timberland boots.

On the other side of Manchester, though, they thanked him for trying to equal Wayne Rooney's club Premier League goals tally in such a bizarre manner.

It was also said that with his error, Aguero is pushing for a move to Chelsea when his contract expires after being linked with City's Champions League foes in recent weeks.

Aguero's clearly already decided he's moving to Chelsea 🤣 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 8, 2021

Edouard Mendy to Sergio Aguero after his failed Panenka attempt pic.twitter.com/BlatGduUPX — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 8, 2021

Edouard Mendy is the first goalkeeper to save a Sergio Aguero penalty in the PL at the Etihad since April 2016 (Maarten Stekelenburg for Everton).His first penalty save in the PL for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/w5KDl9lmHZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2021

Football snobs elsewhere remarked that "the only Panenka penalty kick that has ever looked good was taken by Antonin Panenka", in a nod to the creator of the move.

In the 1976 European Championship final, Antonin Panenka stepped up to take Czechoslovakia's fifth penalty under immense pressure with the score at 4-3.

With Uli Hoeness having skied over the bar, Panenka had to score to steal the trophy for his underdog outfit, and did so by feigning a shot to the right then gently chipping the ball down the middle.

Panenka was dubbed "a poet" for pulling off the masterpiece, and Andrea Pirlo did a worthy tribute act at the same competition in 2012 against England during Italy's run to the final.

There they were trounced 4-0 by Spain, and playing in defense that day was Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos who has often borrowed it himself.

After fluffing two penalties against Switerzland in a 1-1 Nations League draw in November however, the last one of which was a horrible, low Panenka, he hasn't tried since.

Now, Aguero's effort joins it in the growing group of terrible homages.