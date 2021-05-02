PSG playboy Neymar ‘prepared to die on the pitch’ at Manchester City in massive Champions League semifinal clash

Brazil superstar Neymar has issued another dramatic call-to-arms to PSG ahead of their do-or-die Champions League date with Manchester City on Tuesday, claiming he will "do anything" to win and is prepared to "die on the pitch".

The world-record signing, who cost a whopping $263 million from Barcelona in 2017, made his warcry after a 2-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, echoing his words to his vast social media following that the "war continues" the day after the semifinal first leg.

Neymar scored the opening goal in the victory over their domestic rivals to help move the Parc des Princes giants remain a point behind leaders Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The task facing Mauricio Pochettino's men at the City of Manchester Stadium on Tuesday, when they start the 2-1 down following their home defeat to the Premier League leaders in the first leg, was the hot topic on everyone's lips post-match.

"The first thing to do now is to rest and then really refocus on the Champions League," Neymar demanded to PSG.fr.

"We had a very tough first leg against Manchester City but we have to believe it – no matter what the stats say or our percentage chance of winning.

"I think every Parisian should believe in us. I’m on the front line and I’ll be the first warrior who goes into battle for the team.

"I will give the best of myself and I will do anything to bring this back no matter what, even if I have to die on the pitch."

PSG will require a better performance than they managed on home turf to trouble Pep Guardiola's soaring side.

Despite being impressive in the first half, with Neymar and Angel Di Maria giving City all kinds of trouble, PSG faded in the second 45 minutes, with the Santos academy product seeming particularly AWOL.

Sskipper Marquinhos had given them the lead with a quarter of an hour.

Yet a pair of Keylor Navas errors and a collective lapse in concentration meant that Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne were able to net and take two valuable away goals back to the Etihad.

The fitness of Kylian Mbappe is touch-and-go for the season-defining match, but Pochettino is confident the World Cup winner will make his starting lineup in just over 48 hours' time.

"I am always optimistic and I still am," the Argentine told local broadcaster Canal Plus when probed on the matter.

"We think he will be there but we will make a decision before the game."



"We had to win today, and Tuesday [we have to] score two goals and not concede.

"The most important thing will be to win, more than playing good football. We're going to give it a try and we're focused on this City game and the tactics we should put in place."