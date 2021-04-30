Russian swimming star Rozaliya Nasretdinova reveals ‘weirdest compliment’ fan has ever paid her

Russian swimming stunner Rozaliya Nasretdinova has established herself as one of the country’s most talented athletes of her generation after claiming several prestigious titles, including European gold.

The athlete – who specializes in butterfly, medley and freestyle disciplines – has claimed the world short-course trophy, two European short-course gold medals and two Youth Olympics titles during her career.

The 24-year-old has amassed an impressive social media following not only for her remarkable sports achievements but also for her eye-catching appearance and well-toned figure, for which she's been called one of the most attractive athletes in modern swimming.

Nasretdinova said she often receives complimentary messages from fans – with the most unusual accolade being made about her shoulders.

“I think the weirdest compliment was that I have beautiful shoulders,” she said.

“On the one hand, the message implied that I have a bulky body, but on the other, it looked like a compliment.”

The swimmer, who often receives modeling offers, said that she doesn’t want to fully embark on a runway career, stressing that it would be a difficult task for her.

“There were moments in life when I wanted to quit swimming, but I have never thought about entering the modeling business. I’m just an amateur model who loves taking pictures, this is my hobby. But making it a full-time job will be very difficult for me,” she explained.

Nasretdinova dreamed of competing in Tokyo this coming summer but failed to qualify for the Games after finishing third at the national trials, where only two top finishers were granted a place on the Olympic squad.