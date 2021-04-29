 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I felt like I needed to slow my mind down’: Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka says she needed a break from tennis ahead of Madrid Open

29 Apr, 2021 17:27
Get short URL
‘I felt like I needed to slow my mind down’: Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka says she needed a break from tennis ahead of Madrid Open
Naomi Osaka having a break from tennis © Instagram / naomiosaka
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she needed a break after the exertions of the hard court season, which saw her claim her fourth major title at the Australian Open in Melbourne two months ago.

The world number two, who hasn’t competed in over a month following her Miami Open quarterfinal exit, says she needed to spend time off the court to “slow [my] mind down a little bit.”

Osaka is preparing to open her clay court season at the Madrid Open this week, competing on a surface in which she is yet to claim any WTA tournament championships, with a third-round exit at the French Open her best result so far.

Talking about her brief hiatus ahead of her opener in Spain, the 23-year-old said her intense competitive schedule left no time for friends and family, who she hadn’t seen since Christmas.

I didn’t really have time to see my family because I haven’t seen them since Christmas before I went down to Florida. I just wanted to spend time with them and chill out a little bit,” she explained at a press conference.

She also said the “Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami" took a lot out of her.

After Miami I took a bit of a break because I felt like I needed to slow my mind down a little bit,” Osaka said.

I felt like I needed it because after Australia I had like one day of rest then I immediately started working.

"It wasn’t tennis, but other stuff. For me, I just felt like the hard-court swing, the Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami was kind of compressed for me.”

Also on rt.com ‘Vaccinated queen’: Tennis ace Bouchard says jabs will ‘get us back to real life’, likens treatment to a Willy Wonka golden ticket
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies