‘I felt like I needed to slow my mind down’: Grand Slam champ Naomi Osaka says she needed a break from tennis ahead of Madrid Open
The world number two, who hasn’t competed in over a month following her Miami Open quarterfinal exit, says she needed to spend time off the court to “slow [my] mind down a little bit.”
Osaka is preparing to open her clay court season at the Madrid Open this week, competing on a surface in which she is yet to claim any WTA tournament championships, with a third-round exit at the French Open her best result so far.
Talking about her brief hiatus ahead of her opener in Spain, the 23-year-old said her intense competitive schedule left no time for friends and family, who she hadn’t seen since Christmas.
“I didn’t really have time to see my family because I haven’t seen them since Christmas before I went down to Florida. I just wanted to spend time with them and chill out a little bit,” she explained at a press conference.
She also said the “Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami" took a lot out of her.
“After Miami I took a bit of a break because I felt like I needed to slow my mind down a little bit,” Osaka said.
“I felt like I needed it because after Australia I had like one day of rest then I immediately started working.
"It wasn't tennis, but other stuff. For me, I just felt like the hard-court swing, the Australian hard-court swing, plus Miami was kind of compressed for me."