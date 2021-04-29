Donald Trump Jr. slams fact-checkers after Instagram censors him over fake meme about his dad’s nemesis – NBA legend LeBron James

Donald Trump's eldest son has been fact-checked by Instagram after sharing a meme about knife crime featuring NBA legend LeBron James – with the political activist and businessman insisting that the post was clearly a parody.

High-profile provocateur Donald Trump Jr. repeated a meme he shared earlier in the week about Los Angeles Lakers luminary James, sending up the man who has just been accused by his father of producing "racist rants" which are "divisive".

Targeting the man who riled his dad during his time in office via incidents including kneeling before games while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, Trump Jr. showed James sitting in his kit at an NBA press call.

The fake accompanying text purports that serial social campaigner James said: "We're at the point where a girl can't even stab her friends any more."

Don Jr posted a fake LeBron quote and this is what his Instagram story now looks like pic.twitter.com/WuAWl7xGSE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2021

Instagram censors have been the object of anger among many sports teams, players and fans for their perceived lax approach to hate speech and racism, but they were quick to add a notice to Trump Jr.'s meme, announcing that t had been "reviewed by independent fact-checkers" and contained "false information".

Evidently unperturbed by the risk of censorship, the 43-year-old wrote on his earlier post: "For the fact-checkers, this is a parody and not to be taken seriously."

He still took aim at James, adding: "Although, if you listen to him it sounds more plausible than not... at least to me."

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

you’re the one creating more hate in this situation, clown pic.twitter.com/Pa5EU9MWNV — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 21, 2021

Four-time NBA champion James fueled controversy last week when, responding to the verdict that police officer Derek Chauvin was guilty of the killing of George Floyd, he tweeted a message warning "you're next" alongside a photo of the white police officer linked to the killing of 16-year-old black victim Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio earlier this month.

James then deleted the tweet to his millions of followers, writing: "I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police.

"I took the tweet down because it's being used to create more hate. This isn’t about one officer – it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more accountability."

Self-proclaimed @KingJames is quick to dox a police officer who saved someone from being stabbed to death with a knife. But he still won’t say a word about China’s Uyghur genocide. You can call yourself “King” all you want, but you’re really just Xi’s court jester. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 22, 2021

Donald Trump releases statement on LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/wDB28ZvmsX — 🤩🤩 Edwin 🌟🌟 Gab @TerraNNone (@EdwinVcity) April 23, 2021

In a statement, former president Trump responded: "LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television ratings, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the league.

"His racist rants are divisive, nasty, insulting and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player but he is doing nothing to bring our country together."

Trump Jr.'s post proved predictably divisive. "They fact-checked a meme," laughed political commentator Ryan Fournier mockingly, while a critic called Trump Jr. "vicious and false", adding of Republicans: "It’s as if so many things are going against them, lying is the only way to attract attention."

Trump Jr. has been on prolific form in recent days, attacking new president Joe Biden for his policies and approach and, a week ago, calling out James over his perceived relative lack of willingness to speak out against human rights atrocities in China.

"[James] is quick to dox a police officer who saved someone from being stabbed to death with a knife," declared Trump. Jr, receiving more than 100,000 likes and retweets.

"But he still won’t say a word about China’s Uyghur genocide. You can call yourself 'King' [James' nickname] all you want, but you’re really just [China president] Xi’s court jester."